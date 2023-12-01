Welsh actor Luke Evans kickstarts Christmas Jumper Day

Luke Evans has taken time out of his busy schedule to kickstart preparations for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Luke has been an Ambassador of Save the Children, the charity behind the campaign, for more than seven years and has visited a project in a primary school in Merthyr Tydfil as well as Pune, India.

Since launching in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised a total of £35 million to help transform the lives of children in the UK and across the world, get the food, healthcare and education they need.

Helping at home and abroad

Thirteen years on and now one of the Save the Children’s biggest fundraising events, the charity is hoping 2023 will raise more than £3.2 million to help children all over the globe.

To launch this year’s preparations, a collection of pre-loved knits each named after a child helped by Save the Children has gone on sale today ahead of Christmas Jumper Day (Thursday 7th December).

The Story Knits store in London will open its doors for one week to enable those wishing to take part to pick up a jumper and take home a story that not just connects them with the cause but gives more children a better future.

Each handpicked knit, is named after an individual child supported by Save the Children and carries their story on its label.

The collection, provided by Beyond Retro, the UK’s biggest vintage retailer, runs to 91 jumpers, representing the number of young people helped by the charity every minute across the world. These include Junior, age 16, who was taught to grow climate-resilient crops to adapt to climate change in the Soloman Islands, and Kiki whose family uses a Save the Children supported food pantry which provides cheap, nutritious food and activities to children living in one of the UK’s most deprived areas.

Talking about Story Knits, Luke said: “Walking into Story Knits really got me in the festive mood and gave me a totally unique jumper to see me through winter. Story Knits doesn’t just give you the opportunity to pick up a trendy knit without compromising the planet, it brings you closer to the incredible work of Save the Children and the young people they’re helping around the world, including in the UK.”

Sustainable and pre-loved

He added: “I chose to wear the ‘Simon’ jumper when I visited the store as his story really stood out to me. When conflict at home separated the 13-year-old from his family, Save the Children helped to reunite them so they could enjoy a safer future together. Amazing!”

Gareth Owen OBE, Humanitarian Director for Save the Children said: “Every year we love seeing the fun and fabulous knits people wear, and how they bring friends, families, schools and workplaces together.

“We are really excited to be opening Story Knits to take this year’s fundraiser one step further and drive home why putting on a festive jumper and taking part is so important. The store is a powerful experience and hopefully gives wearers a more meaningful and memorable connection to the cause too.”

According to a survey by the charity, this year will see most of the nation embrace pre-loved this Christmas. More than (52%) are choosing to recycle, repurpose and reinvent items at home in a bid to be more eco-friendly and 41%* plan to take part in Christmas Jumper Day sustainably this year.

One in five 16-34 year olds will opt to buy a pre-loved outfit for their Christmas party and 39% of those involved in a Secret Santa this year will be sharing a sustainable gift.

To find out more about Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day and to sign-up, visit www.christmasjumperday.org. Welsh-language resource also available to download from the website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

