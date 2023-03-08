Welsh actor named as BBC Audio Awards finalist for performance in bilingual drama

Upcoming Welsh actor Gareth Elis has been named as a finalist in the BBC Audio Awards for his performance in the bilingual podcast drama, Tremolo.

The actor, a regular presenter on S4C’s Stwnsh, is a finalist for The Marc Beeby Award for Best Performance which will be handed out to the winner at a star-studded ceremony in London’s West End later this month.

Gareth plays Harri in the monologue podcast drama Tremolo, a teenager who discovers that his mother has been diagnosed with early onset familial Alzheimer’s disease, a condition Harri and his sister each have a 50 per cent chance of inheriting.

Tremolo is an Illumine Theatre production in partnership with Wales Gene Park and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, supported by the Genetics Society.

The podcast was recorded at Hoot Studios in Cardiff with Welsh translation by Branwen Davies.

Carmarthen-born Gareth recorded the drama twice – once in English and once in Welsh – and both versions are free via streaming services.

Recognition

The play itself was also shortlisted for Best Original Single Drama in the awards.

Gareth said: “It’s incredible that Tremolo has had such national recognition, I never imagined that we’d have multiple nominations this award season! It’s testament to Lisa, Zoë and Branwen’s vision and artistry – and I still feel so fortunate to be able to share this journey with them.”

The drama was written by Cardiff-based playwright Lisa Parry, directed by Zoë Waterman and features original music by Welsh harpist and composer Eira Lynn Jones.

Director Zoë Waterman said: “We’re over the moon that Gareth has been nominated. We made this drama on such a tight budget – even borrowing free rehearsal space! – so to see the play and Gareth’s performance listed like this means the world. It’s a real testament to his talent.”

Rhian Davies, from Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru said: “The whole team on this collaborative project can be proud that Gareth is a finalist in these BBC Audio Awards 2023 for his performance in our Welsh and English language podcast versions of Tremolo.

“Theatr Gen were glad to support the creation of the Welsh language version and thrilled to see it recognised in Gareth’s shortlisting for the final awards.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

