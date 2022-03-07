Welsh actor Taron Egerton faints on stage during West End play

Welsh actor Taron Egerton fainted on stage during the performance of a West End play.

The Rocketman star, 32, who hails from Aberystwyth, worried the audience on the first night of his new play, after collapsing midway through the performance at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

The Welsh-speaking performer, who won a Golden-Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in the hit biopic, Rocketman, is starring alongside alongside Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play, Cock.

After passing out on stage during Saturday night’s first preview, he was attended to by a doctor in the audience.

The cast were able to finish the play after his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in to take his place.

In a statement released via Instagram, Egerton promised to return to the show on tonight.

He said: “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of Cock last night.

“I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

