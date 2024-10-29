Welsh Affairs Committee membership appointed

The House of Commons has formally appointed the membership of the Welsh Affairs Committee.

The remit of the committee is to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of the Wales Office, as well as relations with the Senedd.

Committee members are usually Welsh MPs and each party has its own internal processes for naming its nominations to fill seats.

Selection

Individual nominees put forward by political parties were agreed in the House of Commons, following a of selection meeting.

Ruth Jones was elected unopposed as Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee by all members of the House of Commons in September.

The Labour MP for Newport West and Islwyn became a politician in 2019 but previously worked for the NHS for more than 30 years.

Members

She is joined on the committee by Lib Dem David Chadwick, Plaid Cymru MPs Ann Davies and Llinos Medi, along with Labour’s Chris Evans, Claire Hughes, Andrew Ranger, Henry Tufnell and Steve Witherden.

Details of meetings and the committee’s forward programme will be announced in due course.

