Welsh agriculture student crowned best in Britain

An Aberystwyth University graduate has won the Farmers Weekly award for the best agriculture student in Britain.

The awards are the most prestigious in the agriculture industry, recognising farmers’ achievements across the country.

Logan Williams from Carmarthenshire, who has graduated with a first-class degree in agriculture with animal science, has represented Wales at both international and world-level sheepdog trials.

He studied much of his course through the medium of Welsh and helped run a farm alongside his parents in Tirmynydd, Carmarthenshire while he studied. Since graduating he has recently joined food company Dunbia.

Dedicated

The judges said: “Logan is a dedicated, high-achieving student with an obvious passion for agriculture in his local community. What he has achieved already is nothing short of remarkable.”

Logan said: “I’m just really delighted to have won – it’s amazing. I’m so grateful for all the support I have had from my lecturers and my family. Agriculture is one of those industries – and subjects – that just keeps on giving, with regular developments in science and technology ensuring the provision of food for the ever-growing population.”

“So that I could be on the farm as much as possible I used some creative studying techniques, such as listening back to lectures via Bluetooth in the pickup while hauling sheep from farm to farm. I’m so glad it has all paid off – winning the award is a great way of marking the completion of my studies.”

Shortlist

Caryl Davies, another graduate from Aberystwyth University, also made it to the final three on the shortlist for the award.

Caryl, from Eglwyswrw in Pembrokeshire, graduated this year with a first-class degree in agriculture with animal science. She grew up on a beef and sheep farm and is active in National Sheep Association competitions representing the UK at an international level in sheep handling.

The award judges said: “Caryl will try her hand at anything, and does everything with enthusiasm to an extremely high level. Her passion for the sector is unmistakable.”

Caryl said:“It felt so special to be part of these awards. Through the course I have been able to study modules such as genetics, nutrition, veterinary health and agronomy and have learned numerous new things that can be applied to practical work on the farm, such as understanding more about the rations different livestock need.

“Stepping out of my comfort zone during my apprentice year and my degree has given me the great advantage of new experiences, skills and knowledge.”

Pride

Dr Manod Williams, Lecturer in Agriculture at Aberystwyth, said: “It is a source of great pride for us to see our students succeed – we’re delighted to see them doing so well at such a high level with these awards. It is a pleasure to be able to teach these talented young people here in Aberystwyth – people who are so dedicated to the industry and its future.

“Agriculture is an absolutely central part of the life and communities here in west Wales and indeed the whole nation. It is a privilege to be able to contribute at the University to the development of our rural communities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

