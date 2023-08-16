Welsh animal welfare charity urges people not to buy dog breeds with exaggerated features

An animal welfare charity is urging people in Wales not to buy dog breeds with exaggerated features.

Hope Rescue issued the plea after 38 French Bulldogs were signed over to the organisation by Cardiff City Council after it was awarded ownership of the dogs as part of a seizure under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The dogs had been bred for exaggerated features such as thick nose ropes, fluffy coats, and their desirable colouring, without any consideration for the impact this had on their health.

The charity’s Operations Manager, Sara Rosser said: “Many of the dogs were suffering from issues with their eyes and breathing, as a result of this type of extreme breeding.

“One dog had such a large nose rope that it was causing irritation to his eyes and restricting his breathing.

“He needed urgent surgery to remove the nose rope and open up his severely narrowed nostrils.

Many of the young dogs also had cherry eye which need surgical repair”.

Ongoing prosecution

The details of the seizure are part of an ongoing prosecution case which included a litter of young puppies, and a heavily pregnant female, called Nana, who later gave birth in the comfort of a foster home.

“It was a huge challenge finding space for this many dogs at the same time, and we are extremely grateful to our wonderful foster families for all their support,” Ms Rosser added.

“Once again, we would urge the puppy buying public to think twice before buying dogs with extreme features, as this only fuels the demand for rogue breeders and a lifetime of suffering for these poor dogs.

“Rescues are inundated with French bulldogs at the moment so, if you can’t source your dog from a rescue centre, then please think instead of purchasing a healthier breed from a reputable source”.

