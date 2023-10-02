Welsh anti-Brexit campaigner ejected from Tory conference meeting after protest
Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray has been ejected from a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party Conference.
Mr Bray was escorted from a meeting of the right-wing Bruges Group outside the secure zone in Manchester city centre after interrupting a speaker.
Wearing a blue pro-EU T-shirt, Mr Bray said: “Where are the Brexit benefits?”
After briefly grappling with an audience member, he was escorted from the venue, continuing to protest and describing the attendees as “losers”.
He said: “Brexit benefits, my arse. What a load of bullshit, never heard so much crap in my life.”
The meeting at the Friends’ Meeting House on the subject of whether the Conservatives could win the next election had been due to be addressed by party vice-chair Lee Anderson but the Ashfield MP had pulled out at short notice.
Mr Bray has staged a long-running protest against Brexit, with a weekly demonstration in Parliament Square while the House of Commons is sitting, and has come to Manchester to protest at the Conservative conference.
During debates on Brexit, he was often seen and heard in the background of news broadcasts from near Parliament.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
They ejected the highest calibre person from the room. Maybe it’s for the best Steve. They’re not worthy of your higher morality. Thanks for sticking it to them though.
What do you mean sticking it to them. Be realistic, Wales voted for Brexit, we may not like it but it is the truth. Yes parts of Labour Wales voted enthusiastically for Brexit.
Steve Bray put himself out to protest and disrupt a meeting of The Bruges Group forcing them to eject him so he stuck that to them.
Steve Bray deserves a medal from the Humanists UK Charity
Friends Meeting House ! How can the Quakers have anything to do with this diabolical gang of immoral criminals…
Shame on them, it will only bring shame on them. I shall complain to them very quietly.
Ych a fi
Ah, the Bruges group, a bunch of wannabe dictators. Think tank that has claws into the UK. Supporters would not be out of place on a torch light parade. Oulds still in it?