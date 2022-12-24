Welsh are the most likely to have sex on Christmas Day

We know just how passionate we are as a nation.

With our beautiful accents, love of romance and lyrical way with words us Welsh are rightly seen as something of a catch.

Just how passionate we can be has now been captured in a survey.

Sexual wellness brand Kiiroo teamed up with One Poll to uncover just how many Brits are getting down to it on the big day.

The results are in and it’s great news if you’re from Wales.

According to the survey:

72% of Welsh respondents boasted they’d had sex on Christmas Day

That’s a massive 10% above the national average

Across the UK 67% of men claimed they had, compared to 58% of women

The Welsh put neighbours in the North West (63%) and South West (55%) in the shade

Romance is clearly high on the agenda when Christmas comes calling in Cymru. Almost three quarters of adults make time for intimacy at some point.

However, that’s not the case in other parts of the UK. Results show only 52% of people in the West Midlands have had sex on Christmas.

Of course, there are plenty of factors that can leave you frustrated this Christmas:

Too much to eat and drink

Too much food and alcohol can get in the way. Eating too much can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable. Not exactly sexy.

Alcohol is notorious for interfering with sexual performance they don’t call it brewer’s droop for nothing. As William Shakespeare himself noted, booze provokes the desire, but takes away the performance.

A Full House

The house being inevitably packed full of in-laws, grandparents and other distant relations is also going to make for quite an awkward environment.

You’re unlikely to want to spring into action in the bedroom right after a game of monopoly with your Great Aunt Beryl, and who can blame you?

Even if you do manage to find some peace and quiet, the fear of being interrupted or overheard is likely to put a dampener on things.

Parenting Duties

For parents, having their children wake them at the crack of dawn is part and parcel of Christmas, and that’s unlikely to ever change.

This along with the rest of the festive parenting duties, can leave most couples feeling tired and drained before the turkey is even carved. This hectic schedule can leave little chance of still feeling frisky by the time the children are in bed and the mulled wine is poured.

Christmas Apart

It’s quite common, especially for young couples, to spend Christmas apart, each going back to their respective hometowns and families.

With your significant other on the other side of the country, there isn’t too much that can be done, but that doesn’t mean you can both send the odd saucy text, potentially making for an explosive New Year’s Reunion.

It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom come Christmas time, however, as Kiiroo’s intimacy expert Natasha Ivanovic explains.

“Christmas is a time where couples can often find themselves apart, and intimacy is hard to come by.

“A combination of factors including too much wine, over-indulgence on Christmas Turkey, spending the day with your in-laws and grandparents, children getting up early or being in a long-distance relationship can disrupt festive sex.

“Younger adults can find this puts a strain on their relationship when they want to be closest to their partner.”

Kiiroo surveyed 2,000 adults in England and Wales using online polling system OnePoll, asking the question ‘Have you ever had sex on the 25th December (Christmas day)?’, to which they could answer: – Yes, no, I don’t know or prefer not to say.

Respondents were also asked to declare their age range, gender, region or nation they live in, parental and relationship status and sexual orientation.

2021 Census data was reviewed to ascertain the number of adults living in England and Wales for each age category.

