Welsh artist follows in his father’s footsteps with painting to raise funds for Sioe’r Cardis 2024

A renowned Welsh artist has followed in his father’s footsteps by created a painting inspired by rural Wales to raise funds for the feature county of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society 2024.

The last time Ceredigion was the feature county of the Sioe’r Cardis, the famous artist Aneurin Jones created a piece of art for the event.

Prints of the painting were sold to raise funds for the feature county and were deemed a huge success.

Following in his father’s footsteps, son Meirion Jones has created a painting for Sioe’r Cardis 2024.

Each year the society has a different feature county. This has its origins in the early history of the show, when its location changed year on year moving around the old counties in Wales.

Since the move to our permanent home in Llanelwedd in 1963, the counties take it in turns to be the feature county

Parade

Meirion Jones is a highly recognised artist, born in west Wales and the painting that he has created for depicts a scene from the popular Barley Saturday Show and Parade.

The original painting and prints will be sold to raise funds for Sioe’r Cardis 2024 and Wales Air Ambulance at a live auction at the Speed Shears Evening in Trefaes Fawr Farm, Beulah, Cardigan on Friday 18th of August 2023 starting at 6pm.

The event promises to be a fun-packed charity evening which hopes to attract crowds from across Wales.

The Speed Shears prize money is an impressive £1,500 with Juniors, Intermediate, Senior, Open, Veteran, Teams and even surprise celebrity heats.

