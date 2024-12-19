Welsh bar fined for illegally screening Sky Sports

The licensee and director of a Welsh social club have been fined over £3000 for illegally screening Sky Sports.

Elspeth Lerwell, the licensee, and Richard Hole, the sole director of the Fairfield Social Club in Swansea were found guilty in their absence of four offences related to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming.

FACT brought the criminal prosecution against the pair at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 17).

The intelligence and investigation company offers digital forensics services to UK and international clients including IP protection.

The company visits thousands of venues every season to monitor the games they are showing to protect pubs and clubs that invest in legitimate Sky Sports subscriptions.

The court heard how both Lerwell and Hole televised Sky Sports football matches with the intent to avoid payment of the commercial subscription charge.

Sky Sports content is only available to licensed premises in the UK via a commercial viewing agreement from Sky Business.

Lerwell and Hole were ordered to pay a total of £3800 (£1,900 each) in fines and costs.

FACT said that business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk similar action, or potential civil legal action.

Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO said: “The outcome of this case clearly demonstrates that broadcasting Sky Sports content without a valid commercial viewing agreement will not be tolerated.

“There will be serious repercussions of such illegal actions, including hefty fines and potential legal proceedings. FACT are dedicated to collaborating with our partners to maintain the integrity of commercial broadcasting and support lawful businesses.”

Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business, added: “Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers. Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs to Sky.”

