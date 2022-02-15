Welsh BBC presenter pokes fun at Tory minister photo gaffe

A Welsh BBC presenter has poked fun at a Tory minister for photos he used to illustrate a “meeting” with the “Welsh Government”.

During an episode of Politics Wales, broadcaster James Williams wryly suggested that the Conservative Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab “didn’t quite have the Twitter pictures” to prove that he’d had a meeting with Welsh ministers.

Raab, who is also the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Justice, posted four photographs to illustrate the meeting on his official Twitter account – none of which have any ministers of the Welsh Government in them.

The curiously chosen photos instead feature politicians from the Conservative Party in Wales, who are the official opposition in the Senedd.

Simon Hart, the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, is also featured.

While introducing an interview with Raab on the programme, James Williams said: “Although he didn’t quite have the Twitter pictures to prove it, the Deputy Prime Minister was in Cardiff earlier this week to meet the Welsh Government.

“Now on the agenda proposed changes to the Human Rights Act – changes Welsh ministers are calling ‘muddled an unnecessary’. Our Political Editor Felicity Evans spoke to Dominic Rabb, and began by putting those concerns to him.”

‘Social media’

The omission of the Welsh Government led to social media users criticising and poking fun at the “embarrassing” photos.

The constitutional confusion apparent in this tweet will be nothing compared to when he finds out that the ‘human rights framework’ is entrenched in Wales’s governance ang was voted for (twice) in referendums https://t.co/9qC89erdtU — Emyr Lewis (@EmyrLewis4) February 11, 2022

Er can someone explain the difference between Welsh Government and @SeneddWales to @DominicRaab please. https://t.co/VbKmAeHGch — Lynne Neagle (@lynne_neagle) February 11, 2022

There is not a single person from @WelshGovernment in these photos. He knows this. He hasn’t corrected this tweet since a zillion people have pointed it out. It implies Westminster is supporting @WelshGovernment. It’s utterly misleading. https://t.co/uEmPQQXc86 — Lisa Parry (@lisafparry) February 11, 2022

Just delete this. Not a single person in this photo is a member of the @WelshGovernment https://t.co/xfSouBT3vZ — Tegid Roberts (@TegidRoberts) February 11, 2022

The lack of understanding about over two decade old devolved powers is frightening. https://t.co/2Umn9czeCM — Evan Powell (@EvanPowell03) February 11, 2022

Oh dear. They think the Welsh Conservative MSs are the Welsh Government. Instead these politicians are in opposition. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/p7qIdgk1X4 — Bleddyn Bowen (@bleddb) February 11, 2022

it’s so embarrassing that not ONE of them are members of the Welsh Government…🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/Bq5odLN8bI — sarah⁷ (@sarah_jmx) February 11, 2022

I must have missed the election where the Welsh Tories won a majority in the Senedd… https://t.co/qyQrBuWgpm — Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@sova4776) February 11, 2022

