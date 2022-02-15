Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh BBC presenter pokes fun at Tory minister photo gaffe

15 Feb 2022 2 minutes Read
James Williams on BBC Politics Wales

A Welsh BBC presenter has poked fun at a Tory minister for photos he used to illustrate a “meeting” with the “Welsh Government”.

During an episode of Politics Wales, broadcaster James Williams wryly suggested that the Conservative Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab “didn’t quite have the Twitter pictures” to prove that he’d had a meeting with Welsh ministers.

Raab, who is also the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Justice, posted four photographs to illustrate the meeting on his official Twitter account – none of which have any ministers of the Welsh Government in them.

Dominic Raab with Conservative MSs

The curiously chosen photos instead feature politicians from the Conservative Party in Wales, who are the official opposition in the Senedd.

Simon Hart, the Westminster-appointed Welsh Secretary, and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, is also featured.

Dominic Raab with Simon Hart

While introducing an interview with Raab on the programme, James Williams said: “Although he didn’t quite have the Twitter pictures to prove it, the Deputy Prime Minister was in Cardiff earlier this week to meet the Welsh Government.

“Now on the agenda proposed changes to the Human Rights Act – changes Welsh ministers are calling ‘muddled an unnecessary’. Our Political Editor Felicity Evans spoke to Dominic Rabb, and began by putting those concerns to him.”

‘Social media’ 

The omission of the Welsh Government led to social media users criticising and poking fun at the “embarrassing” photos.

 

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
25 minutes ago

No doubt all the thin skinned Conservative trough dwellers in Wales will be outraged at this BBC presenter’s mocking of their beloved Rabb , oh but strangely not the millions & billions lost to the Welsh economy by pathological liar Boris Johnson’s Wales leveling down agenda, or his HS2 slap in the face to the Welsh nation aided and abetted by his treacherous Wales Tory MPs. The reality is. England’s Tory Government Ministers appear in Wales as if they were Gestapo officers overseeing one of their camps. And they say all they like that there is constant dialogue between themselves… Read more »

3
Mark
Mark
25 minutes ago

This is far worse than a “gaff” this is the ignorance of a Westminster politician that just assumes the tories are in power everywhere. But let’s not forget, Raab is also the idiot that didn’t realise how important the Dover Calais ferry crossing was to UK trade until after brexit.

JohnR
JohnR
15 minutes ago

Another leaf out of the Boris Johnson book of lies.

