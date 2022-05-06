Welsh brewer faces backlash over Platinum Jubilee ale

A Welsh brewery has sparked a storm of criticism after producing a Platinum Jubilee Ale.

Felinfoel Brewery was inundated with complaints online after manufacturing the limited edition ale which marks the Queen’s Jubilee.

However, Wales oldest family brewery and the oldest canners of beer in the world, faced a backlash from hundreds of people who criticised the move, taking exception at the Welsh company’s support of the Royal Family.

In a post on Twitter which has prompted the backlash the brewer posted a picture of the Jubilee Ale with the words: ‘Here it is, our crowning glory! Get your hands on the limited edition Platinum Jubilee Ale. Available for purchase now, while stocks last.’

One user posted that it was Felinfoel’s ‘Ratner moment’ a reference to the time when Gerald Ratner, former chairman of jewellery chain Ratners, described one of its products as “total crap”. Others called for a boycott of the brewer, while one Twitter user user suggested ‘I guess stocks may last a while judging by the replies.’

The company has longstanding links with the Royals having produced an ale to mark Prince Charles investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle in 1969.

On its website in a section detailing the history of the brewery, it writes: ‘More recently we were delighted to welcome HRH Prince Charles to the brewery during his tour of Wales in July 2012.

‘He took a keen interest in the tour of the brewery and was shown the entire brewing process. We were able to show him the commemorative ale we brewed for his investiture’.

The brewery founded in 1878 is based in the village of Felinfoel, near Llanelli and owned by the Lewis family.

It produces such popular beers as Double Dragon – described as ‘the national ale of Wales’, Celtic Gold and Dragon’s Heart, which all trade on the company’s Welsh heritage.

Its limited edition Platinum Jubilee Ale is described as a ‘premium Welsh ale with a fruity flavour, a drink to be enjoyed’.

We have contacted Felinfoel for a comment.

