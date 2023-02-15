Welsh broadband provider scraps price rise in response to cost of living crisis

A Welsh broadband provider has announced it will freeze prices for a year in response to the cost of living crisis.

Broadband provider Ogi will scrap this year’s annual price rise until at least March 2024 as households in Wales brace themselves for price increases to utility bills this spring.

BT confirmed it would hike prices in March this year increasing bills by around 15% – making it the largest mid-contract price rise the UK has ever seen

Last year the Wales-based network provider reduced its prices by 10% in response to the cost of living crisis and offered a package of support for its staff including a cost-of-living salary top up.

Chief Revenue officer, Sally-Anne Skinner, said: “We’re all feeling the squeeze right now – and it’s simply not the time to be adding onto already stretched household budgets.

“We know that people are facing so much pressure at the moment – and we’re not immune to it either. But right now it feels more important than ever that we give customers some reassurance, and help them balance the books, without the worry of price rises over the next year.”

Pressure

Chief Executive Officer, Ben Allwright, added: “It’s not a decision taken lightly; as a business we continue to feel the pressures of rising energy and staffing costs, as well as the rising prices of raw materials throughout our supply chain.

“But this is about doing what we think is right for our customers and – in the long run – what is right for our growing business.

“As a critical utility provider, we’re proud to be in a position to support Welsh customers in this way, bringing a world-class service that has the potential to make a big difference to people at home and at work.”

The network has been working to update old worn internet connections in Wales and building new full fibre internet infrastructure with Haverfordwest and Abergavenny first on the list for the roll out along with a cluster of communities in the Vale of Glamorgan, including Rhoose, Llantwit Major and St Athan.

The guarantee of no price rises by Ogi applies to both new and existing home customers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

