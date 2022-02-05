Welsh broadcaster Guto Harri back working as Boris Johnson’s spin doctor
Guto Harri is back working for Boris Johnson as a spin doctor, it has been reported.
According to Tim Shipman, of The Sunday Times, the Welsh broadcaster and journalist, has been appointed the No10 Director of Communications.
The move to appoint Y Byd yn ei Le presenter Harri, who was Johnson’s PR chief during his tenure as Mayor of London, comes following the resignation of Jack Doyle last week.
In a post on Twitter, Tim Shipman said: “Johnson putting the old gang back together.”
Steve Barclay has been appointed the new Downing Street chief of staff, but he will stay on a minister and create a new Office of the Prime Minister across No 10 and the Cabinet Office, where he is now based, according to The Sunday Times journalist. Barclay replaces Dan Rosenfield in the post.
Candidates for the posts of chief of staff and communications director were reportedly smuggled into No10, with Harri being given his new post after a one-on-one interview with the Prime Minister in his office.
The former BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones posted:
Las Vegas 2007 and I suggest to ￼ @Guto_Harri that one day Boris Johnson will be PM and it will be his task to dig him out of a huge hole pic.twitter.com/OM5amqnBD4
— Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) February 5, 2022
The changes to the No10 team come as Johnson struggles to save his premiership, and following a string of high profile resignations from his top team as calls for him to resign from several Tory MPs over the partygate scandal.
The Prime Minister has reportedly dubbed the struggle to save his premiership as “Operation Save Big Dog”.
One senior No10 adviser told The Sunday Times: “He’s [Boris Johnson] making very clear that they’ll have to send a Panzer division to get him out of there.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I guess this is not much of a surprise, I guess it just formalises his apologist status!
No surprise there with self-hating quisling Guto Harri. A man who would happily sell Wales down the river to please his master Boris Johnson & English establishment.
Doesn’t he know the ship is sinking?
ha ha ha ha, I always thought rats left a sinking ship.
Very disappointing Guto Hari.
I have heard of rats leaving a sinking ship but not of rats joining a sinking ship
May be the shortest appointment on record ?
Bit late now but an Arriva bus would have done the trick
Adar o’r unlliw. Tato o’r un rhych. Gwerthe Guto ei famgu am yr anrhydedd o sychu din Bojo. Gwynt teg ar ei ôl.
Two failures together – it will be a very short marriage