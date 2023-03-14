Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh broadcasting giant Geraint Lloyd to join MônFM

14 Mar 2023 2 minute read
Geraint Lloyd in his new role at MônFM Community Radio – Photo: MônFM

Welsh broadcasting giant, Geraint Lloyd will join MônFM Community Radio as a volunteer, it has been announced today.

The ‘gentleman of radio’ received an outpouring of public support last year when it was announced his show on BBC Radio Cymru would come to an end.

A petition was set up to save the show along with a protest against the BBC’s decision to drop a Welsh language programme dedicated to discussing the arts in Wales

Geraint will work as a volunteer for MônFM and has agreed to mentor and give tips to up and coming radio journalists and presenters wanting to learn from his vast experience of grassroots stories.

Privilege

Tony Wyn Jones, Chairman and head of programming at MônFM, said: “Over the decades, Geraint has always produced excellent radio content, with the ability to connect closely with his audiences about grassroots issues – it’s a privilege to welcome Geraint to MônFM – we’re looking forward to entertaining conversations and great music every Tuesday night”

Geraint’s first show will air at nine o’clock on 11th of April, 2023.

Geraint Lloyd said: “I’m very pleased to be joining MônFM’s Community Radio team and look forward to keeping in touch with my listeners – on FM across north West Wales and further afield on-line or via the free MônFM App available to download, or through any smart speakers.”

