Welsh business to launch ‘Dragon Jerky’ with 1,000 free samples before Wrexham match

A Welsh small business will launch its new ‘Dragon Jerky’ by giving away 1,000 free samples before the Wrexham vs Bradford City match this weekend.

‘Get Jerky’ will give away freebies at The Turf Pub Wrexham on Saturday (February 10) at 12pm before the match which is set to start at 3pm.

Despite the name, Dragon Jerky is not actually made from real dragons – it’s made from world-renowned premium PGI Welsh Beef and a secret blend of herbs and hot spices.

Get Jerky’s Dragon Jerky is inspired by the viral advert produced by VistaPrint and Wrexham AFC and in honour of Wrexham AFC’s Red Dragons.

Print and design partner to small businesses, VistaPrint, has supported the launch by designing and printing the marketing and packaging for the new product.

VistaPrint will also donate its pitch side advertising and TV visible signage to Get Jerky during Wrexham AFC’s match against Bradford City.

Venison

Get Jerky is a small Welsh business that specialises in making hand-crafted jerky.

The jerky is only made from PGI Welsh Beef and responsibly sourced venison that’s marinated for up to 48 hours, air-dried and hand-cut for quality to give the snack its premium taste and texture.

Antoine Thieser, Europe Brand Strategy Director at VistaPrint said: “Partnering with Get Jerky to introduce their new Dragon Jerky product demonstrates how VistaPrint can power small businesses and celebrate local communities.

“Inspired by a viral video concept, we’re honoured to help bring Dragon Jerky to life and support an organisation that has made an impact throughout Wales and the United Kingdom.”

Spoof

Arwyn Watkins OBE, Managing Director at Get Jerky says: “We are delighted to be partnering with VistaPrint and producing the infamous Dragon Jerky featured in their spoof YouTube video.

“Get Jerky is proud of our Welsh heritage and premium Welsh ingredients that go into making our hand-crafted Welsh jerky. We are fired up to bring Dragon Jerky to life – but we will use PGI Welsh Beef – not dragons!”

The event will be attended by Lesley Griffiths MS, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales and Trefnydd.

She said: “We have many excellent food producers in Wales using high quality ingredients and it is great to see Get Jerky using PGI Welsh Beef for their Dragon Jerky.

“I wish the business all the best as they launch their new product.”

Dragon Jerky will be exclusively available in The Turf Pub, Wrexham and Get Jerky’s Amazon shop, where customers can also buy the brand’s eight other flavours: Original; BBQ; Black Pepper; Spicy Chilli; Devil’s Wrath; Black Garlic & Ginger and Ale Jerky.

