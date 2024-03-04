Welsh businesses encouraged to sell Down Under

Welsh companies have been invited to join a Department for Business and Trade event focused on trading opportunities Down Under.

Businesses in Wales will be told by the Department for Business and Trade ‘not to miss out on new opportunities to sell to Australia and New Zealand’ and to take advantage of the UK’s newly established trade deals.

Roadshow

As part of an Australia and New Zealand Roadshow, businesses will join the Department on 12 March at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff.

The event will focus on how the UK’s post-Brexit trade deals, with similar events set to be held in Birmingham, Belfast, London, Manchester and Dundee.

UK Government Minister for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord said: “Our historic trade deals with Australia and New Zealand have unlocked a treasure trove of possibilities for UK businesses – and it’s vital that businesses across the UK, including in Wales, take advantage of these.

“With tariffs on all goods eliminated and unprecedented access for services, it makes it even easier for Welsh businesses to start selling their products into these markets.

“This event will help show businesses here in Wales how they can start or expand their exporting journey into the Indo-Pacific, and grow their businesses further.”

Deals

The day will consist of a mixture of sessions, discussing the opportunities for Welsh businesses in Australia and New Zealand, the support that exists to help them start or expand their exporting journey, and the benefits of taking part in trade missions.

One Welsh business that is already successfully selling their goods to Australia and New Zealand is Jones Village Bakery Ltd, a family owned and run bakery.

The company has just secured a long-term distributor based in Australia, and the trade deals with Australia and New Zealand will mean their products can now enter the market tariff free.

Commercial Controller at Jones Village Bakery Glen Marriot said: “Both the Australian and New Zealand markets present great opportunities for long term partnerships and growth for UK businesses so I would encourage anyone who has the chance to establish themselves in either country to go for it.”

The trade deals with Australia and New Zealand were the UK’s first trade deals negotiated from scratch since leaving the European Union.

The new deals came into effect at the end of May last year and mean that tariffs on all UK goods exports have been removed, in addition to them providing access for services, with an aim to make it easier for UK professionals to live and work in Australia and New Zealand.

