Welsh businesses vote to strike over tourism tax
Welsh businesses have voted to take strike action over the Welsh Government’s proposed tourism tax.
Several major tourism attractions will close on Tuesday (10 December) after a resolution was passed in an emergency meeting with the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions (WAVA).
The trade body represents around 100 tourism attractions in Wales.
Members say their businesses are already not achieving the visitor numbers they once had pre-Covid and that a tourism levy could cause more damage.
Legislation
The tax will see £1.25 per night charge for hotels, B&Bs and self-catered accommodation.
There will also be a reduced rate of £0.75 for camping pitches and dormitories.
The proposal requires a piece of legislation to be passed in the Senedd. If successful the tax could be introduced in April 2027.
The Welsh government says the levy will raise additional revenue for local authorities to reinvest in the public services and infrastructure that make tourism a success.
Risk
Concerns have been raised that such a tax could deter some visitors from coming to Wales and staying overnight.
The Welsh Conservatives say the plans – which were part of Welsh Labour’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru – will risk jobs in the sector.
National Showcaves Centre for Wales, Ashford Price, says the tax proposals are “complete economic madness”.
He said: “In the latest commissioned Welsh Government report, their own findings were that in the worst scenario over 700 tourism jobs could be lost by this tax, with a revenue loss of £40 + million.
“Welsh Government figures were based only on a 1.6% drop in visitor numbers. Many in tourism expect the drop to be more.
“What sane government, apart from those in communist regimes, would knowingly risk putting 700 of their own people out of work in order to collect more tax from businesses that are contracting and need help?
“We should be encouraging visitors to come to Wales and not taxing them for coming. What the Welsh Government is proposing is complete economic madness.”
‘Stress’
Another WAVA member said they were suffering with “mental stress” due to the Welsh Government “continuously putting hurdles” in the path of their business.
“I feel like retiring and giving up the fight,” they added.
Colin Evans, who runs Cantref Adventure Farm in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park said: “Few people in Wales realise that this tax will also apply to them.
“Hence, if Welsh people take their holiday in Wales they are taxed, but if they go to England for their holiday they won’t be taxed.
“Only one thing is certain about this proposed tax and that is like all taxes they go up.”
Many members also commented that last year there was a 23% drop in the number of
visitors staying overnight in Wales and 60% of Welsh attractions saw less visitors than in 2023.
‘Fair’
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford says it is “fair visitors contribute towards local facilities, helping to fund infrastructure and services integral to their experience”.
If every Welsh council was to introduce the levy, it’s estimated to raise £33m.
The tax would follow a similar move in Scotland and other European countries which have implemented some type of visitor levy.
Mark Drakeford said: “This Bill is rooted in the principle of fairness. We know tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. We want to ensure its long-term sustainability.
“That’s why we believe it is fair visitors contribute towards local facilities, helping to fund infrastructure and services integral to their experience. Visitor levies are common around the world, benefiting local communities, tourists and businesses – and we want the same for Wales.
“Money raised through a levy would be retained by local authorities and re-invested back into their local areas to support local, sustainable tourism. It’s a small contribution that could make a big difference.”
So these attractions are willing to pay higher business rates, or personal council tax hikes, as roadsa nd such don’t pay for themselves. Better local infrastructure will benefit ourismand their employees living locally. Jumping on the hate campaign makes them very unappealing to visit.
Ashford hitting every Tory soundbite again, I see.
Colin Evans isn’t correct, there are tourism taxes in place in different parts of England already. So it’s not accurate to claim people from Wales wouldn’t have to pay a tourism tax in England.
£1 and 25p isn’t going to stop people booking a hotel, get a grip.
Can we know who these colonialist businesses are please, so we can boycott them? Wales is not a playground. Tourism in its current form is an extractive economy in Wales. Dadwladychwn Gymru.
Well, thus far there are seven tourism based businesses set to be closed tomorrow out of over 100 of the tourism businesses registered with WAVA – hardly a ringing endorsement of the strike! It’s also low season, so the impact of being closed for a day is hardly likely to make a measurable difference. I bet they wouldn’t close for a whole day at the height of the summer season, even with a tourism tax levied.
Perhaps people in our tourism and hospitality sector should visit other countries where these taxes have existed for years. Maybe they will then notice that the tax is a minor cost but when it’s spent properly it enhances the location’s environment through cleaning and other services….. unlike many of our rubbish strewn, shabby offerings.
What absolute fantasy land are these people living in?
A very miniscule tourist tax is no barrier whatsoever, and has been used in many countries for decades. I see its exactly the same group of people who kicked off about the name Bannau Brycheiniog and 20mph limits. Plenty of rant inspired by the media, but not actually able to provide any real arguments for their tantrums.
Where have they pulled the 700 job losses number from?
The tax if used properly could well create more than 700 new jobs, perhaps even jobs that are all year round jobs. I doubt many of those businesses would be willing to do that.
Maybe the 700 job losses are 700 English business owners heading back home.
The bigger problem for any business is the Employers NIC hike and the increases in minimum wage, a bad summer season can turn a tourism business into a loss situation quite quickly, but then climate change and more rainy weather is doing that on a regular basis.
Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Bulgaria, Caribbean, Croatia, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia. All charge a tourism tax and would not do so if it was harming their tourism industry. When tourists are chucking out hundreds of pounds to go somewhere, £1.25 per person per night is not going to put them off. If England and/or the rest of the UK follow this path, the whole issue will fall away. This is all about ‘thou shalt not behave as a country but should know your place’. The example we have been shown… Read more »
Why not put the tolls back up. If you live in Wales, there is no charge. We paid for decades to get into our own country, so it seems fair.