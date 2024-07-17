Welsh campaigners urge disinvestment from Israel-linked firms

Martin Shipton

Pro-Palestine activists are frustrated that one of the largest local authorities in Wales has refused to debate a motion aimed at condemning Israel’s invasion of Gaza, withdrawing investments from firms that back the invasion and creating an “apartheid-free” zone locally.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) first submitted its motion in March, but for various reasons, including the council’s annual general meeting, the general election and a Labour group meeting getting in the way, the motion has yet to make it to the council chamber.

The council hasn’t explained why the motion can’t be debated at its July meeting either, and some councillors have been trying to secure an emergency debate.

Bureaucracy

Chair of RCT PSC, Andrew Draper, said: “It’s enormously frustrating that bureaucracy prevents locally elected councillors from debating and voting on one of the most urgent matters of the day: that of a genocide being perpetrated in Gaza by the Israeli state and its enablers.

With some 40,000 people dead and many still buried under the rubble, we would welcome a sense of urgency by RCT council.

“We appreciate the efforts of supportive councillors to get the motion debated and cannot understand why there is not more urgency from the council leadership to hold a debate. We had hoped an emergency business arrangement would have secured a few minutes of RCT councillors’ time at their July meeting.

“We will not give up on our efforts to have Palestinians’ voices heard in the council chamber. Our motion calls for the council to support calls for a ceasefire, for divestment of pension funds from companies complicit in genocide and for the setting up of an apartheid-free zone in RCT.”

The campaign is planning to lobby councillors on Wednesday July 17 from 3.30pm as they arrive for the full council meeting.

Human rights violations

Meanwhile the Newport branch of PSC has called on the city council to divest from pension fund investments linked to alleged human rights violations in Palestine.

The Greater Gwent Pension Fund, contributed to by all five councils in Gwent, is being criticised for its investments in companies accused of human rights abuses against Palestinians. Such investments are said to violate a UN-sanctioned list of companies benefitting from illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

A significant amount of the criticism targets the Gwent fund’s stake in arms companies, including investments in Elbit Systems, Israel’s leading arms manufacturer. Human Rights Watch has implicated Elbit in war crimes in Gaza.

The UN has also claimed arms companies may be complicit in War Crimes. This comes amid international condemnation – including from Holocaust scholars, UN officials, and various NGOs – of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. South Africa has pursued legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice for violating the Genocide Convention. Recently, the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court began the process of issuing arrest warrants related to these allegations.

Elbit Systems is also said to be involved in producing banned weapons, such as weaponised white phosphorus and cluster bombs, heightening ethical concerns that activists believe demand urgent attention.

For more than a year, activists and members of the pension scheme have been urging Gwent council leaders to divest from these controversial holdings.

Decisive action

A spokesperson for Newport PSC said: “We urge our councillors to take decisive action and support divestment. Investments in Elbit Systems and ventures in the occupied Palestinian territories not only clash with public opinion but also violate international law and United Nations resolutions.

“It is imperative that the council divests from these holdings, which include investments in arms and settlements built on illegally seized Palestinian land. These investments contribute to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, perpetuated by political leaders and arms manufacturers. Our politicians and local councillors have the power to help end this atrocity by adopting a sustained and active stance against these war crimes.”

The Greater Gwent Pension Fund says it does not invest directly into Elbit Systems and the money is part of a pooled investment managed by Blackrock. The fund has launched a strategy to ‘level up’ its investment approach and ensure future investment within the UK.

