Welsh castle to be brought back to life with augmented reality app

The rich history of one of Wales’ most beautiful castles will be brought to life with a groundbreaking new augmented reality (AR) app.

Once filled with stunning artwork, sculptures and furnishings, Margam Castle’s interiors were lost to a major sale in 1941 and a devastating fire in 1977.

But now, for the first time, the ‘M[AR]gam app’ will allow users to step back into the castle’s Victorian grandeur.

Using a smart device, visitors can scan key areas of the castle to see accurate digital reconstructions of the library and dining room, complete with paintings, replica furniture, and intricate ceilings.

mid-content-banner]

Glimpse

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “This marks the first time visitors can virtually step back into Margam Castle as it once was — giving an unparalleled glimpse into the past that transforms

empty spaces into the vibrant, opulent interiors of the Victorian era.”

The project is funded by the UK Government, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

The app was developed by Swansea University and Zubr as a virtual time machine appropriate for a location which has been used to film episodes of Doctor Who.

The app’s development has been supported by the Margam Interiors project which combines research from local volunteers, historians, and university experts, weaving together fragments of the castle’s past.

These fragments include paintings now housed elsewhere, surviving statues, archival images, and written descriptions, which have helped create a cohesive and immersive experience for castle visitors.

Download

The M[AR]gam app was launched at the castle on Thursday (January 23rd) and is available for public use from January 24th.

To use the app on site visitors will first need to download it from the App Store / Google Play Store.

Once in the castle there will be posters on site for visitors to scan, launching the experience.

Dr Hilary Orange, Co-Director of CHART (Centre for Heritage Research and Training) and part of the Swansea University team who co-developed the app said: “Margam Castle is a remarkable heritage site with great historical significance.

“We hope the app will enhance the cultural and educational experience of visitors, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the castle’s legacy.”

History

Margam Castle was designed by architect Thomas Hopper for Christopher Rice Mansel Talbot.

It was built between 1830 and 1840 at a cost of around £50,000. Listed Grade I as a mansion of exceptional quality, the castle has some spectacular features such as its vast staircase hall and octagonal tower.

One frequent visitor to Margam was Talbot’s cousin, Henry Fox Talbot. A pioneer photographer, he took one of the earliest ever photographic views clearly showing the corner of the castle’s south west façade.

Until 1942, the castle and estate remained in the ownership of the Talbot family when it was acquired by a local landowner, Sir David Evans Bevan.

It is now in the care of Neath Port Talbot Council. Last year the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) announced a £900,030 grant for Margam Castle to fund much needed capital works to restore the building.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

