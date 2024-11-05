Welsh Cathedral to feature on Royal Mail Christmas stamp

An original illustration of one of Wales’ most celebrated Cathedrals will feature as the Large First Class stamp for the Royal Mail’s Christmas Special Stamps in 2024.

Royal Mail’s 2024 Christmas stamps feature some of the many spectacular cathedrals in the UK, and Bangor Cathedral is one of the chosen five – the remaining four completing the set being: Edinburgh; Armagh; Liverpool; and Westminster.

The stamps were illustrated by Penzance-based, British artist, Judy Joel, whose popular paintings have been sold worldwide over the last 50 years.

Significance

Bishop of Bardsey the Rt Reverend David Morris, said: “We are delighted that the Royal Mail has chosen Saint Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor to feature in their Christmas stamp collection.

“It really is a beautiful design and I look forward to receiving my first Christmas card with the Bangor Cathedral Royal Mail stamp.

“It is particularly significant for us as we prepare to celebrate 1500 years since St Deiniol established a community in Bangor and founded the Cathedral and City we see today.

“We hope the stamp will encourage visitors to the Cathedral during our Christmas celebrations.”

Cultural heritage

David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy said: “We are delighted that Bangor Cathedral features on our First Class Large Christmas stamp.

“Cathedrals are a hugely significant part of our cultural heritage and play an important role in local communities. They also offer space for peaceful reflection and a bit of an escape from the challenges of daily life, which can be especially important at Christmas.”

Christmas is a time of celebration in the midst of winter darkness at all of the United Kingdom’s cathedrals. A cathedral is the seat of a bishop (cathedra in Latin) and the principal church of the diocese, or church administrative area.

From St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh, founded by the great Irish saint (originally from Roman Britain) as a monastic community on a hilltop, to Liverpool Cathedral, consecrated a century ago, cathedrals bear witness to history and play a key role in the nation’s spiritual, cultural and social life.

With candlelight, festive decorations, magnificent architecture, awe-inspiring art and treasures and music and liturgy, cathedrals are wonderful and welcoming places to visit at Christmas.

St Deiniol’s Cathedral in Bangor

In ad 525, St Deiniol set up a missionary community enclosed by a bangor, or hazel fence, in a low-lying spot on the Menai Strait between the mountains of Eryri and the shores of Anglesey.

Deiniol was one of the 6th-century Celtic saints who, after the departure of the Romans from Britain, sustained a Christian presence along the western shores of Wales.

In the ensuing years, the monastery was plundered several times, and nothing of the original building survives.

The current cathedral is Norman in origin, built by the great church-builder king of Gwynedd, Gruffudd ap Cynan, who was buried there in 1137.

The cathedral’s association with the native princes of Wales resulted in repeated sackings by the English, and the building was heavily damaged in 1211 by King John’s invading army.

By the 19th century, it was in a poor state, and a major rebuild and refurbishment were undertaken by George Gilbert Scott.

A millennium and a half on, the cathedral remains rooted in the past while being responsive to the needs of the present.

Bangor is currently the provincial cathedral of the Church in Wales, as the Bishop of Bangor is also the Archbishop of Wales.

Christmas Day is celebrated there with music and liturgy in Welsh and English.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to buy from today (5 November) at www.royalmail.com/christmas2024, by telephone on 03457 641 641 and 7,000 Post Offices across the UK.

A Presentation Pack including all five stamps is priced at £10.35.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

