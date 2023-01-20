Welsh catholic schools more diverse than UK average

Pupils in Welsh Catholic schools are significantly more diverse than the UK average, according to the latest data.

More than 30% of pupils in Wales’s 82 Catholic state-funded primaries and secondaries are from an ethnic minority background, compared to 12.5% in all other schools.

Catholic schools in Wales also have more than four times as many black pupils, with 4.5% of the 28,176 pupils being Black or Black British, compared to 1.1% in all Welsh schools.

There is also more than twice the proportion of pupils from an Asian or Asian British background (6%), compared to 2.6% in other schools.

Just over half (50.3%) of pupils in the sector are Catholic, as are 43.6% of the 1,644 teachers employed.

A total of 73.4% of pupils in Welsh Catholic schools are Christians, and 80% are from a faith background.

Priority

Of the 13,992 non-Catholic pupils, 46% of these are from other Christian denominations, 36.8% have no religion, and 5.7% are Muslims.

The figures come from the annual census of Catholic schools conducted by the Catholic Education Service, released this week.

Angela Keller, CES Wales Adviser, said: “Catholic schools are leading the way on diversity in Wales, with parents and pupils of other faiths and none valuing this as well as our distinctive ethos.

“The Welsh government has made closing the disadvantage gap within education a priority – this too has always been our mission.”

Catholic schools make up 6% of the national total of maintained schools across Wales.

