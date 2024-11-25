Welsh Charity Awards honour three charities for ‘Best Use of the Welsh Language’

Three charities have reached the final shortlist for a prestigious award in recognition of their use of the Welsh language – coinciding with the first day of Welsh Charities Week and the Defnyddia dy Gymraeg (Use your Welsh) campaign.

The three shortlisted this charities, NSPCC Cymru Schools Service, SPAN Arts and The Outdoor Partnership. were announced ahead of the Welsh Charity Awards which takes place on Monday 25 November at National Museum Cardiff.

Organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action), the Welsh Charity Awards is the only dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the entire voluntary sector in Wales. The evening will celebrate the fantastic contribution charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers make to Wales by highlighting and championing the positive difference we can make to each other’s lives.

Vital services

The Best Use of the Welsh Language award is sponsored by Mentrau Iaith, and is one of the eight categories announced on Monday night. Last year’s winner was the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru Dementia Support Telephone Service.

NSPCC Schools Service has been nominated for its work in ensuring children in Wales can access vital safeguarding resources in their first language, by offering its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ programme bilingually, including BSL Welsh dialect resources, all of which are delivered with the support of Welsh-speaking volunteers.

Rhian Jones, NSPCC Schools Service Manager Cymru, said: “At the NSPCC Schools Service, we are committed to the Welsh language and are especially proud of our bilingual offer to schools and children in Wales.

“Our Speak out Stay safe programme is offered bilingually to every school in Wales, ensuring that children are able to access these vital messages in their preferred language.

“To be nominated in the Use of the Welsh Language category is great recognition of this work and we are proud to share this nomination with our fantastic team of volunteers who play a central role in our Welsh language offer.

“Fully embracing the Welsh language makes a big difference in helping us to achieve our ambitions and in providing such important services to children and young people in Wales.”

Inclusivity

SPAN Arts Ltd, based in Narberth (main photo), brings accessible co-created arts and cultural experiences to West Wales through a bilingual programme that celebrates community identity, inclusivity, and accessibility, supported by Welsh-speaking staff, artists, and board members.

Commenting on the nomination, director Bethan Touhig-Gamble said: “SPAN is based in an incredible bilingual county, where the Welsh language is part of the shared culture and identity. We work with diverse Welsh-speaking artists to tell contemporary Welsh stories and celebrate the language as part of our programme.

“To have the work of our volunteers, Trustees, staff and creatives recognised through this award would be truly rewarding.”

The Outdoor Partnership (TOP) is a bilingual charity, based in Gwynedd, empowering Welsh-speaking communities to engage in outdoor activities through initiatives like Bant â Ni.

TOP prioritises Welsh in all communications, and has increased Welsh-speaking instructors in the sector from 4% to 25%.

TOP Chief Executive, Tracey Evans, said: “It would mean so much to us to win this award. It would solidify all the work we have done over the last 19 years breaking down barriers for local people to access outdoor activities in the language of their choice; creating more Welsh language opportunities in the outdoor sector and raising awareness that Welsh is the first language of many residents in Wales.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s ceremony at National Museum Cardiff, WCVA’s Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “We’re delighted to have had a record number of nominations this year – 239 in total.

“That’s testimony to the quality work undertaken by volunteers, community groups and charities the length and breadth of our country.

“I couldn’t be more excited to meet them on 25 November at National Museum Cardiff – and find out who’s scooped the top awards.”

The Welsh Charity Awards celebrate just some of the inspiring stories highlighting the difference made by charities and volunteers across Wales.

For the full list of finalists, please visit the Welsh Charity Awards website.

