Welsh charity launches guide to encourage elderly people to claim all their entitlements

A Welsh age charity has launched a guide to encourage elderly people to claim all of their benefit entitlements.

Age Cymru’s More Money in Your Pocket guide will help older people to better understand what they’re entitled to and how to claim it.

Despite many struggling to pay their bills during the current cost-of-living crisis, more than £200m worth of pension credit goes unclaimed in Wales each year which is in addition to the huge amounts left unclaimed for a raft of other benefits.

Between 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, the charity has had 73,728 visits to its benefits advice pages on their website in addition to thousands of calls to the advice line regarding financial support for older people.

Age Cymru’s chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: “Some people don’t claim as they may think they’re not eligible, perhaps because they own their own home or have savings.

Entitlement

“Some are put off by the claims process or simply don’t realise the range of support that is available to them in older age. And others might feel they are managing or don’t want to be seen as needing to claim.

“Hopefully, this guide will encourage older people to seek the support they need to claim all their benefit entitlements. In the case of Pension Credit, if you are entitled to it, why not claim it?

“More than 1.5 million older people in the UK already do so. It is support that can ease the struggle and take away some of the worry about paying for bills.”

The guide highlights what support is available in the three specific categories of pension, home, and wellbeing.

The pensions element looks at the State Pension, and how it can be enhanced through the Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit scheme) and the Pension Credit (Savings Credit).

The home-based benefits category highlights council tax reduction schemes, housing benefit, winter fuel payment, cold weather payment, and the warm home discount scheme.

And the well-being category explains what help is available with urgent or one-off expenses, support with health costs such as dental treatment and eye care, and certain travel costs to receive NHS treatment.

It also explores attendance allowance and the carer’s allowance.

To order a copy of the More Money In Your Pocket guide, or if you’d like to seek the support of the Charity’s information and advice service about this or any other matter, please call 0300 303 44 98 between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, or email advice@agecymru.org.uk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

