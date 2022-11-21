Welsh climate activists target global PR agency demanding it cuts ties with fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion activists from Wales have sprayed a black oil-like substance onto the offices of an international PR agency in London this morning.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies clients include the Egyptian government, Exxon Mobil, Shell and Chevron and it was the leading PR company for the United Nations climate talks (COP27), which took place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt and concluded last Friday.

Two more activists glued themselves to the inside of the widows and one held a banner which read, “Hill+Knowlton Strategies: Lying for Big Oil”.

Another in Welsh read “Strategaethau Hill a Knowlton: Rhaffu Celwyddau ar ran y Cewri Olew.”

Vulnerable areas

The Welsh protesters say they are taking action against Hill+Knowlton Strategies because of the impact climate change is having on communities in Wales, with over 60% of Wales’ population living in coastal areas and vulnerable to flooding.

One of the climate activists, Mel Jones, an accountant from Swansea said: “When we heard that Hill+Knowlton Strategies had been hired to help the Egyptian regime organise COP27 we felt we had protest this absurdity as they have an awful track record of spreading disinformation and covering up for the fossil fuel industry, tobacco industry and corrupt countries.”

“There are homes and businesses getting flooded in Wales regularly now, due to climate change; we’re worried about them and our coastal communities and Hill+Knowlton Strategies are a huge part of the problem.

“Fairbourne has already been decommissioned – where will be next?”

The protest on Monday morning also involved eight other groups in London, targeting companies including Eversheds, Schlumberger, INEOS and JPM, all of whom Extinction Rebellion accuse of covering up the truth about big oil and climate change.

At least three activists were arrested during the protests.

