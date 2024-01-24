Welsh climate change charity garden to be unveiled at Chelsea Flower Show

Size of Wales, a leading Welsh climate change charity, is taking its message of collective action to ensure a future with forests to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place in May 2024.

A magical and biodiverse ‘All About Plants’ garden will be created in collaboration with garden designers Studio Bristow and supported by Project Giving Back, the unique grant-giving charity that supports gardens for good causes at RHS Chelsea.

Biodiversity

The design brings to the fore the rich biodiversity of plant life in tropical forests, while highlighting the devastating consequences of deforestation.

Forests are crucial to maintaining and supporting biodiversity and are home to 80% of the world’s life on land. Although there are some positive signs of progress in tackling deforestation, an area of forest more than 11 times the size of Wales was lost in 2022.

This is driving climate change and nature loss, and leading to widespread social impacts worldwide, including child labour and the abuse of Indigenous Peoples’ rights.

Size of Wales

Size of Wales works with Indigenous and local people worldwide to protect at least 2 million hectares of tropical forests – an area the size of Wales and grow millions of trees.

The charity also delivers climate change education to schools across Wales and works to inspire positive change across sectors to help preserve and protect these key ecosystems and support Indigenous Peoples’ rights.

The garden

Around 313 plant species will be used in the garden, reflecting the number of tree species that can occur in just one hectare of tropical forest.

The Size of Wales Garden will immerse visitors in a rich landscape representative of tropical forests, but featuring plant species that thrive in our own vital ecosystems here in the UK. This challenges the viewer to recognise that their beloved home landscapes are also under threat.

Nicola Pulman, Director of Size of Wales, said: “Tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots; they sustain as much as 50% of the species on earth and they are home to millions of humans. 11 million hectares of precious tropical forest are destroyed across the planet every year, nearly six times the size of Wales.

“Just one hectare can contain over 200 tree species. We are inviting you on our RHS Chelsea Flower Show journey, where together we can ensure a future with forests.”

Dan Bristow, Director of Studio Bristow, said: ”We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Size of Wales in presenting a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show this year. This joint initiative goes beyond showcasing our design abilities; it’s a heartfelt effort to draw attention to the vital role tropical forests play in maintaining the planet’s biodiversity.”

The garden will live on at Treborth Botanic Garden in North Wales where it will be expertly maintained to inspire and engage with the public for many years to come.

Find out more about Size of Wales here.

