Welsh coach launched to celebrate introduction of new routes

A Welsh-themed coach has been unveiled to mark the launch of new routes in the south of Wales and to Bristol and London Airports.

International coach travel firm FlixBus’s eye-catching vehicle, which will be part of its usual green fleet, has been decorated with the Welsh flag, as well as iconic symbols of Wales, including Yr Wyddfa and Castell Coch.

The vehicle will be used on new routes between Swansea, Cardiff, Bridgend, Newport and Port Talbot.

The travel tech company is also introducing new daily services between Wales and Bristol, London Heathrow and London Gatwick Airports.

FlixBus is hoping to entice more air passengers to travel by coach to avoid the spiralling cost of parking and car drop offs at most airports.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our offering to offer frequent, affordable airport transfer options for our passengers,” Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus in the UK said.

“We believe travel is for everyone, and our mission is to grow to become the largest coach network in the country in the next five years. From supporting tourism into the UK, staycations and day trips, or affordable options to major airports, we’re aiming to be the number one choice for passengers,” he added.

Newport Transport

The new routes will be delivered by FlixBus’s new operating partner Newport Transport, with more services due to launch later this year.

Scott Pearson, Managing Director of Newport Transport said: “We’re very proud of our heritage and we’re delighted to be flying the flag for Wales as part of the FlixBus network.”

FlixBus, which serves over 5,000 destinations in 42 countries, also offers direct coach services to continental Europe, with its Bristol to Amsterdam route launching last month.

The additional Welsh routes means the operator now travels to over 60 destinations across the UK.

Tickets on the new routes, which start from £2.99, can be purchased at www.flixbus.co.uk or on the FlixBus App.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

