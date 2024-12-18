Welsh company developing groundbreaking prostate cancer test

A Welsh company is developing a groundbreaking test that could detect prostate cancer in men more quickly and with greater accuracy than current methods.

Valley Diagnostics, based in Cardiff, is working on a lateral flow test that could detect the disease within minutes via a urine sample at a GP surgery or even at home.

It hopes the test can be rolled out into a nationwide prostate cancer screening programme that could help save thousands of lives and millions of pounds for the NHS every year.

The OSCAR clinical study, a collaborative research project between Aberystwyth University (AU) and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), is screening thousands of urine samples from men with prostate cancer from 12 hospitals across England and Wales.

Biomarkers

Several key changes, or biomarkers, have been identified in the urine of men with prostate cancer which offer better diagnostic accuracy compared to the blood-based PSA laboratory test currently used to test for the disease.

Valley Diagnostics has the exclusive rights to commercialise the biomarker research, and is working with scientists at Aberystwyth University to translate their findings into a cost-effective and accurate lateral flow test based on sampling urine.

Professor Luis Mur, who heads the OSCAR study at Aberystwyth, said: “The ever-increasing awareness of the risks of prostate cancer for men has highlighted the need for a national screening programme. Unfortunately, the tests currently available are not suitable for such a programme.

“The biomarkers we have found will allow us to develop a groundbreaking test that could be used in a GP surgery or even at home. We expect this will lead to a paradigm shift in prostate cancer detection which could save lives. The increased accuracy of this test could prevent men undergoing unnecessary treatments and save the NHS money.”

In the UK, more than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, and up to one-in-four of these are diagnosed at a later stage of the disease, requiring more extensive treatments. The cost to the NHS for extensive treatments alone is £650 million.

Transform

Dave Taylor, CEO of Valley Diagnostics, added: “This has the potential to completely transform the way we test for prostate cancer, saving thousands of lives and easing the pressure on the NHS. It is cost-effective and reliable, providing immediate results that allow for effective patient triage without the need for additional lab testing.

“This could reduce patient stress and inconvenience, cut costs, eliminate unnecessary waiting times and clinical visits.”

Valley Diagnostics is currently seeking equity and grant funding to continue the development of a prototype of the lateral flow test.

