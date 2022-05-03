Welsh Conservative candidates criticised for leaflet promising to ‘oppose divisive Welsh language demands’

The Welsh Conservatives have been criticised for a leaflet promoted by candidates in the local election promising to “oppose divisive Welsh language demands”.

The leaflet was sent out by Jonathon Martin, Stephen Senior and Adrian Lang who are standing in the Panteg Ward, Torfaen.

In an article penned for the website Cwmbran Life late last month, the candidates had voiced their opposition to what they called a “nationalist” linguistic agenda.

They said: “Conservatives know that most people here do not want more requirements for Welsh Language. In pushing this, Labour supports the Plaid Cymru Welsh Nationalist agenda.

“Why are applicants being asked about Welsh for jobs that don’t require it? Why do children have a narrower range of GCSE options than those in England because of Welsh Language and Welsh Baccalaureate requirements?

“We know that these are examples of important questions that get little coverage because it’s a topic that is rarely discussed in public.”

The Welsh Conservatives’ local government manifesto does not mention the Welsh language but last year’s Senedd manifesto promised to “promote and support the Welsh language with one million Welsh speakers by 2050”.

Some social media users asked the Welsh Conservative leadership to step in and ensure that the local candidates aligned themselves with the national policy.

Carwyn J. Thomas called on Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies to “redact” the pamphlet “immediately”. “Or are welsh speakers now a target for Welsh Conservatives?”

Rhian McCarthy asked: “Does the Welsh Conservative party condone this type of electioneering? This smacks of the Welsh Not of past generations.”

Nation.Cymru has contacted the Welsh Conservatives for comment.

