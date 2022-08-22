Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies backs Liz Truss for leader due to ‘impeccable record’ on the union
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has backed leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to become the next Prime Minister.
Writing in the Daily Mail alongside Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Conservative Group and Matthew Robinson, chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, he said that they had “jointly concluded that Liz Truss has the best plan, character and understanding of our Union to be Prime Minister”.
“Liz’s record on the Union is impeccable. She grew up in Paisley and her affinity for our whole United Kingdom is clear in both her speech and her record.”
They added: “‘Ultimately we believe that Liz is the right person to take our Party and country forward because she is the best placed to bring what we need above all else – unity.
“We cannot hope to strengthen the ties of our Union, to deliver for the whole country, without uniting.
“As Foreign Secretary she has proved that the Union is at the top of her priority list by standing up to the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, taking the necessary action to protect the Belfast Agreement and the peace it underpins, and ensuring that nothing undermines the sanctity of our Union or Northern Ireland’s place in it.
“She has a plan to deliver on the 2019 promise our party made to level up – this includes in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as much as it does towns in the north of England and rural areas in the south.
“She also understands the investments required in rail and transport infrastructure to grow our economy, modernise transport networks and unite our Union.
“Liz understands that if Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland prosper, so does the Union. And we know that if it does well, so do our nations – we are one and the same.”
A spate of recent polls showing Liz Truss with an unassailable lead over leadership rival Rishi Sunak means that her win is now seen by many to be a done deal.
Writing in the Times over the weekend, however, former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said that he did not accept the “SW1 consensus” that Truss had already won and predicted that party members will ultimately back Sunak because they know he would promise “only what he knows can be delivered”.
Remember after their trouncing in the elections that Artie was going to deviate fomr Wasteminster and speak up for Cymru more?
I guess he’s changed his mind on that and gone back to base grovelling
Strange that he admires Truss unionism so much when he’s done more than most to show up Greater England for the colonial relic that it is.
Liz Truss wants teachers, nurses, firemen and civil servants in Wales to be paid less than in England and ARTY thinks this is a good thing for the union.
Are the shrooms out already?
…and there we are, you can forget everything else if you wish, ignore my gibbering rants, ignore what far more coherent commentators than I have said/typed too, but one cannot ignore that RT Davies claims to believe that Liz Truss is the right person to lead the Tories in Westminster and the “UK” as a whole. …any claims of political credibility that this man laid claim to are now, definitively, untenable. You’ve heard what Liz Truss has to say about Cymru, you have heard all of the nonsensical rubbish, ill-thought-out schemes and disgusting, outdated, backwards-looking, unhelpful rhetoric she has spouted,… Read more »
What the hell is this man sniffing, ” standing up to the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol”. Come off it RT, Lizzie dripping is THE one person who is determined to rip it apart aided & abetted by the rest of the facist cabal, just listen to the utter drivel being spoken at these interminable hustings. Despite warnings from well respected financial bodies how this will not only damage trade but also others warning that this will cause frictions on the island of Ireland, despite all this it’s still top of the government’s to do list. The lack of… Read more »
RT on volume 3 of his political suicide note, anyone familiar with Truss’ trade deals and the effect on Welsh farming alone must be pulling their hair out at this moment ! He truly is a character out of Tolkien…
Writes those suicide notes on bog roll so he can chuck them away every time he takes a dump and write a new one more in tune with whatever way the political winds are blowing at that moment !
Of course he would, she’s the most anti devolution of the pair and she hasn’t got a clue what she’s talking about when it comes to taxation, probably has a lot more in common with RT.
Da Iawn Andrew.
A well Judged and strategic personal position and so so soon in this great contest…….you will
get your much promised St Davids Day National Holiday now as a reward and we will all be so gratfull 🏴.
How is Truss’s record on the union ‘better’than Sunak’s?I would suggest it was worse as she used to belong to a party that believed in devolution all round.Perhaps she did not support that policy and was only a Lib Dem so she could espouse republicanism? Andrew RT only wants to support the winner,this is quite a reasonable position for a minor politician to take,but he does not need to invent spurious reasons for doing so.
RT Davies goes from “we need to emphasise being Welsh Tories – thin blue water etc.” to “Wales must not exist” like a drunk dangerously swaying from side-to-side.
The Conservatives, whether they place Wales or Scotland in front of their sub-party name, only seek to promote English interests. To call the ‘Welsh’ conservatives disingenuous would be a compliment for them.
Old RT-farty must be stark staring bonkers – or else he’s considering committing suicide in the future polls.
Did anybody ask him?
Does she know his name?
Also, interesting note that representatives from all three had to merge together for the Daily Fail to think their readers might care about the opinions in the colonies. Sad.
He comes out in support of the person, who, if elected, will further the cause of indy, in both Cymru and Scotland, as reported in The Times newspaper, the voice of the establishment, who report the latest polls showing the increase in support if she is elected. Is he so blind to what she will do to his party here, or so stupid he just can not see it. Talk of shooting yourself in the foot, he is committing political suicide in Cymru, all we can do, is give him our total support, and watch him implode.
RT says Truss is ‘the right person to take our party and country forward’. Under Truss, her government will descend into such farce, it will fall on her watch. I can’t quite pinpoint exactly what will be the straw that breaks the camels back yet but all the ingredients are there. Her arrogance and incompetence along with a growing mood in a population not willing to stand for it.
Clueless Andrew RT Davies would back a lame horse if its name was Little England and was in a one horse race. No doubt he’d bet each way knowing too his political brain. He also stated how she, Liz Truss, understands the Union because she went to school in Paisley in Scotland. So funny It’s like me saying I like Chinese takeaway food so understand China or the Chinese way of living to make such a generalisation. But if Truss really understands Scotland or the “British Union” should know its history of how it was formed when her country England… Read more »