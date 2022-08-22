Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies backs Liz Truss for leader due to ‘impeccable record’ on the union

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has backed leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to become the next Prime Minister.

Writing in the Daily Mail alongside Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Conservative Group and Matthew Robinson, chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, he said that they had “jointly concluded that Liz Truss has the best plan, character and understanding of our Union to be Prime Minister”.

“Liz’s record on the Union is impeccable. She grew up in Paisley and her affinity for our whole United Kingdom is clear in both her speech and her record.”

They added: “‘Ultimately we believe that Liz is the right person to take our Party and country forward because she is the best placed to bring what we need above all else – unity.

“We cannot hope to strengthen the ties of our Union, to deliver for the whole country, without uniting.

“As Foreign Secretary she has proved that the Union is at the top of her priority list by standing up to the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, taking the necessary action to protect the Belfast Agreement and the peace it underpins, and ensuring that nothing undermines the sanctity of our Union or Northern Ireland’s place in it.

“She has a plan to deliver on the 2019 promise our party made to level up – this includes in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as much as it does towns in the north of England and rural areas in the south.

“She also understands the investments required in rail and transport infrastructure to grow our economy, modernise transport networks and unite our Union.

“Liz understands that if Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland prosper, so does the Union. And we know that if it does well, so do our nations – we are one and the same.”

A spate of recent polls showing Liz Truss with an unassailable lead over leadership rival Rishi Sunak means that her win is now seen by many to be a done deal.

Writing in the Times over the weekend, however, former Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said that he did not accept the “SW1 consensus” that Truss had already won and predicted that party members will ultimately back Sunak because they know he would promise “only what he knows can be delivered”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

