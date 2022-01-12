Welsh Conservative leader backs PM – after Scottish Tory leader calls on him to go
The Welsh Conservative leader has backed beleaguered Boris Johnson – after the Scottish Conservative leader called on him to go.
Andrew RT Davies said that it’s “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.
His reaction stands in contrast with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who called for the Prime Minister to resign, saying that his position was “no longer tenable”.
“I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives,” Mr Ross said.
Boris Johnson is facing calls to quit after attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party at No 10 Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown, when the public was banned from household mixing.
Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he had seen the damage that had done in Wales.
“People are hurt, angry and let down at the events of the past 48 hours, and the Prime Minister has rightly apologised,” he said.
“The inquiry by the senior civil servant, Sue Gray, must now be expedited to establish the full facts and report the findings as soon as possible.
“It’s vital the Prime Mminister continues his work on the booster roll out, which has been world-leading, so we can get Britain on the road to recovery and free from restrictions.
“Here in Wales, we’ve seen first-hand what the alternative would be under a Labour administration, with crippling restrictions on the economy and society, and untold damage to our businesses, health and well-being.
“The Conservatives must continue to lead the world in the recovery and deliver the restoration of freedoms as we learn to live with COVID.”
Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he had spoken to Mr Johnson on Wednesday afternoon to “set out my reasons and I explained to him my position”.
He added that Mr Johnson “believes that he didn’t do anything wrong and he has put up a defence of his position”.
“I also have to look at the information I’ve got in front of me and stick with the position that I made quite clear yesterday that, if he did attend that party, he couldn’t continue as prime minister,” he said.
Spineless. Gutless. Wales hating sycophantic hagiographer.
Dont hold back Paul – let it all out and you will feel better 😂
I have more … I usually tell him directly, on his own pages. Far more enjoyable when I get hostile responses to respond to.
Add Uncle Tom to your list
Just stick to the facts mate..
ARTD doesnt do facts…..only big picture ‘ simple’ thematic politics surrounded by loads of publicity
and good media links who feed off his ‘ simple ‘ messages
Every time he opens his mouth he makes a fool of himself.
RaT Davies, hoping someone in the Westminster greasy pole merchants club will notice him. If you didn’t go to Eton old boy, they will just look down their noses and send you packing back to Wales.
Kick all English party’s out of wales 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴 stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh
Wales and Welsh should begin with capital letters.
‘Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government’
So RT is saying the only hope the Tories have is Johnston. Lets hope then because he needs to go!
Both are idiots.
What did Henry 2nd say about Thomas Beckett?
Find someone as unconditionally loyal to you as Andrew RT Davies is to Boris Johnson
Whereas the Scottish Tories seem to have some semblance of morality attached to them, the so-called Welsh Cons and their rather pathetic leader have none whatsoever.
‘semblance of morality’ no they don’t Bozo is hated in Scotland and he called Douglas Ross Doug ‘Murray’, which make DRoss look an even bigger chump than he already is when Bozo was last in Scotland. No love lost between them, that is the only reason. They are generally as scum ridden as the tories in Cymru albeit only half the amount of the bastards as we have here
Bechod. How can ARTD still not know that Johnson et al hate him, as indeed they hate anyone who didn’t attend their school? Try as he might, this hatred will always be there, he will never ever fit in, in turn, we will never forgive him for his betrayal of Wales.
I note he says that “he’s seen the damage Labour has done to Wales.” Now he was boarding at Wycliffe College, Stroud, in and around the 1980s so being outside Wales he has obviously missed the Thatcher damage causing long term deprivation in the mining valleys during this period. He would certainly not have been told about this in history lessons taught at a Tory English public school. So perhaps we ought to show him some understanding. After all, its not his fault that he had a privilege education and the indoctrination that goes with it.
I can just about put up with this sort of behaviour from teenage girls, and they way they drool over pop stars or film stars, but to have to hear this on a regular basis, from a grown man, it just turns my stomach. Please stop it now, you are looking more foolish by the hour,
This guy’s got serious Stockholm syndrome. The Johnson house is collapsing and he wants to be buried with it. I can’t believe he even calls himself Welsh any more.
Perhaps if the Welsh Tories were led by the likes of Nick Bourne or David Melding, people on the centre right but are prepared to call out Boris and stand up for Welsh national interests then they may actually have more electoral success in the Senedd.
Instead we have Boris sycophants and loyalists. It reminds me of the US Republican party under Trump.
“Andrew RT Davies however said that the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he
had seen the damage that had done in Wales”.
The PM resigning does not mean that we have a GE. This seems to indicate that he can’t think of anyone else to be PM and doesn’t think they would win without Johnson at the helm (not that he has actually been much use at the helm anyway!)
‘……..the alternative to Boris Johnson’s premiership was a Labour Government and that he had seen the damage that had done in Wales.’
What planet is Andrew RT Davies on?
Mark Drakeford is doing a great job of leading Wales!
It is sadly true that the tories ( English national party) feel that however truly awful their PM is, in their eyes his party is still better than any other option now ukip has finished.
As the SNP has decimated labour in Scotland they will still remain in the majority in UK elections.
Until we can break away we are domed to be governed by them.
ART Davies will forever be known as Johnson’s’ poodle,
what a pathetic, spineless little man.
Plum faced rat and sinking ship, methinks