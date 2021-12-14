Welsh Conservative MP among rebels as Boris Johnson given bloody nose on Covid passes in England
Clwyd West MP David Jones and Delyn MP Rob Roberts were among those elected as Conservatives to join in rebelling against Prime Minister over Covid passes in England today.
It was Boris Johnson’s largest rebellion since he became Prime Minister but the Covid ‘Plan B’ in England still passed with Labour support. 126 MPs voted against and 369 for. A breakdown of the vote suggested 98 Conservatives voted against the policy.
Despite suggesting that he would rebel earlier in the week, Stephen Crabb of Preseli Penfro backed the Covid passes.
Also voting in favour were Sarah Atherton of Wrexham, Simon Baynes of Clwyd South, Alun Cairns of the Vale of Glamorgan, Virginia Crosbie of Ynys Mon, David TC Davies, on Monmouth, James Davies of the Vale of Clwyd, Jamie Wallis of Bridgend, and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Fay Jones of Brecon and Radnorshire and Craig Williams of Montgomeryshire did not record a vote.
Welsh Labour MPs backed the Covid passes while Plaid Cymru abstained.
Rob Roberts currently sits as an independent after breaching Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy.
Before today, the biggest rebellion Johnson had faced was in December 2020, against the strengthening of Covid-19 tier restrictions in England, when 55 Conservative MPs voted against the government.
Speaking after the vote Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said “the rebellion was huge” and added that “Labour has carried the day – the government has lost its majority.”
Tory MP Louie French, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, voted against the Covid passes, saying he did so to fulfil an election pledge.
“”Speaking after the vote Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said “the rebellion was huge” and added that “Labour has carried the day – the government has lost its majority.”” It’s probably good to show Labour is united (nearly) whereas Tories are at each other’s throats but I’m not sure this is the policy to remind people won because of you – big risk it’s seen as massively unpopular and unnecessary in a few months with hindsight. Probably should have highlighted that if only Tories voted the law would still have passed but Labour had more interest in voting through necessary… Read more »
These two are in the top 5 tories that need to be removed in the next election. Rob Roberts with his 800 odd majority is likely to loose his seat to Labour but David Jones has a larger majority and will need and alliance to rid our nation of this political abomination that had taken our country low. Ashamed to have the same surname. He does not have the well-being of the Cymry in anything he does
Looking at the list of how MPs voted have to ask what on earth were left wingers like Jeremy Corbyn, Rebecca Long – Bailey, Diane Abbott, Dawn Butler, Clive Lewis and the Green’s Caroline lucas doing voting with the covid denying wing of the tory party? 😡😱 https://votes.parliament.uk/Votes/Commons/Division/1182#noes
They are just trouble makers who are more interested in shouting from the sidelines rather than getting into government. Some are quite happy to keep the Tories in power simply because Starmer isn’t left wing enough for them.
I assume that Plaid MPs abstained because these are England only regulations. Out of interest what did SNP do?
Abstained.
First of all this is an England only matter so Welsh MPs should butt out.
As for the Welsh Tory MPs who voted in favour, are they now in favour in Wales, or were they against it simply because Drakeford implemented it?