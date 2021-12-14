Welsh Conservative MP among rebels as Boris Johnson given bloody nose on Covid passes in England

Clwyd West MP David Jones and Delyn MP Rob Roberts were among those elected as Conservatives to join in rebelling against Prime Minister over Covid passes in England today.

It was Boris Johnson’s largest rebellion since he became Prime Minister but the Covid ‘Plan B’ in England still passed with Labour support. 126 MPs voted against and 369 for. A breakdown of the vote suggested 98 Conservatives voted against the policy.

Despite suggesting that he would rebel earlier in the week, Stephen Crabb of Preseli Penfro backed the Covid passes.

Also voting in favour were Sarah Atherton of Wrexham, Simon Baynes of Clwyd South, Alun Cairns of the Vale of Glamorgan, Virginia Crosbie of Ynys Mon, David TC Davies, on Monmouth, James Davies of the Vale of Clwyd, Jamie Wallis of Bridgend, and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

Fay Jones of Brecon and Radnorshire and Craig Williams of Montgomeryshire did not record a vote.

Welsh Labour MPs backed the Covid passes while Plaid Cymru abstained.

Rob Roberts currently sits as an independent after breaching Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy.

Before today, the biggest rebellion Johnson had faced was in December 2020, against the strengthening of Covid-19 tier restrictions in England, when 55 Conservative MPs voted against the government.

Speaking after the vote Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said “the rebellion was huge” and added that “Labour has carried the day – the government has lost its majority.”

Tory MP Louie French, who won the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election less than two weeks ago, voted against the Covid passes, saying he did so to fulfil an election pledge.