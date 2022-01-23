Welsh Conservative MP battens down the hatches against Twitter storm

The Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire has sparked a Twitter storm over a jibe about the First Minister’s tie.

Fay Jones MP was criticising Mark Drakeford after his interview with Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast on Friday, calling his comments about Boris Johnson ‘a pathetic attack’, and rounding it off with the comment ‘And do your tie up’.

Proving the old adage about stones and glass houses, Twitter erupted with outrage and images of Boris Johnson, accusing her of ‘sartorial irony’.

Such a pathetic attack. And do your tie up. https://t.co/G10eLl4uxN — Fay Jones MP (@JonesyFay) January 21, 2022

Despite turning her comments off, quote retweets abounded taking swipes at the PMs style with comments like “Have you seen your boss. He looks like a melted wellie wrapped in a dishrag,” and “Imagine pulling people up on how smartly they are dressed when you are a Boris Johnson supporter…” while another tweeter commented “Morning style guru. Can you highlight which parts of his statement are false? Please provide evidence to back up your claims. Oh, and you’ll be backtracking on your support for Johnson in a couple of weeks.”

Former MP for Ynys Môn, Albert Owen tweeted: “But It’s true what @PrifWeinidog said, and ironic that Boris Johnson supporters would try and divert attention from #Partygate by criticism dress sense and appearance”

But It’s true what @PrifWeinidog said, and ironic that Boris Johnson supporters would try and divert attention from #Partygate by criticism dress sense and appearance 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uOcBG9UUyE — Albert Owen (@AlbertOwen2020) January 22, 2022

During the interview with Naga Munchetty, the First Minister took aim at Boris Johnson’s regime for not “following the science” and for trying to “grab headlines” with its approach to the pandemic.

The comments come amid a turbulent period for the UK Prime Minister, with calls for him to resign, amid reports of boozy parties being held in Downing Street during lockdown, a defection of an MP from the Conservatives to Labour, and allegations that Tory MPs have been “blackmailed” into dropping their opposition to UK Government policies.

Naga Munchetty asked the First Minister: “Are you saying that the UK Government has favoured, has lent towards more favourable headlines to save itself rather than following the science?”

Mark Drakeford replied: “Well absolutely. I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that the UK Government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science. It is a government desperately mired in difficulties of its own making and is forever on the lookout for a headline that will distract people’s attention from the awful mess that it finds itself in.”