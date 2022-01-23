Welsh Conservative MP battens down the hatches against Twitter storm
The Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire has sparked a Twitter storm over a jibe about the First Minister’s tie.
Fay Jones MP was criticising Mark Drakeford after his interview with Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast on Friday, calling his comments about Boris Johnson ‘a pathetic attack’, and rounding it off with the comment ‘And do your tie up’.
Proving the old adage about stones and glass houses, Twitter erupted with outrage and images of Boris Johnson, accusing her of ‘sartorial irony’.
Such a pathetic attack. And do your tie up. https://t.co/G10eLl4uxN
— Fay Jones MP (@JonesyFay) January 21, 2022
Despite turning her comments off, quote retweets abounded taking swipes at the PMs style with comments like “Have you seen your boss. He looks like a melted wellie wrapped in a dishrag,” and “Imagine pulling people up on how smartly they are dressed when you are a Boris Johnson supporter…” while another tweeter commented “Morning style guru. Can you highlight which parts of his statement are false? Please provide evidence to back up your claims. Oh, and you’ll be backtracking on your support for Johnson in a couple of weeks.”
Former MP for Ynys Môn, Albert Owen tweeted: “But It’s true what @PrifWeinidog said, and ironic that Boris Johnson supporters would try and divert attention from #Partygate by criticism dress sense and appearance”
But It’s true what @PrifWeinidog said, and ironic that Boris Johnson supporters would try and divert attention from #Partygate by criticism dress sense and appearance 🤷♂️ https://t.co/uOcBG9UUyE
— Albert Owen (@AlbertOwen2020) January 22, 2022
During the interview with Naga Munchetty, the First Minister took aim at Boris Johnson’s regime for not “following the science” and for trying to “grab headlines” with its approach to the pandemic.
The comments come amid a turbulent period for the UK Prime Minister, with calls for him to resign, amid reports of boozy parties being held in Downing Street during lockdown, a defection of an MP from the Conservatives to Labour, and allegations that Tory MPs have been “blackmailed” into dropping their opposition to UK Government policies.
Naga Munchetty asked the First Minister: “Are you saying that the UK Government has favoured, has lent towards more favourable headlines to save itself rather than following the science?”
Mark Drakeford replied: “Well absolutely. I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that the UK Government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science. It is a government desperately mired in difficulties of its own making and is forever on the lookout for a headline that will distract people’s attention from the awful mess that it finds itself in.”
I wonder how good a relationship Mr Drakeford and Mr Gething will be able to build with Prime Minister Sunak when he is in charge…I expect we might see him enjoying an ice cream on a Prom near you by Easter…better not come here on March 1st….
It could be Gove, the stiletto guy?
Has he been caught wearing stilettos again ? I thought he’d given up after he was caught in drag just before his wife left him !
The so called UK government is well passed its sell by date – it absolutely stinks! Come on Fay Jones – all of Wales can see it, why cant you?
Far past use by too. The crud and scum have floated to the top (ERG, CRG CSG*), and the whwole package is distended with putrescence.
*Full list here, not ALL entirely bad … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_organisations_associated_with_the_Conservative_Party_(UK)
You have suffered Johnson’s BO too?
Putrescence is a good choice of words.
Because she’s a tyoical self serving and arrogant tory.
The Torys are drowning in a cesspit of their own excrement, what else can they do but clutch at straws?
Kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a New Wales
Hey, Fay – do your gob up!
She’s on a short lease. Associating too closely with the nutter wing of her party won’t do her any favours come election time. Start looking for a job Fay. You might even be another loser to a LibDem opponent. Embarrassing that.
Imagine the outrage and accusations of misogyny if a male politician dared criticise the appearance of a female opponent.
I would have sent her a message along the lines that she really shouldn’t comment on other people’s appearance given her’s and her bosses, but she blocked me for pointing out the hypocrisy of her speeches to constituents and her voting record.