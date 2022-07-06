Welsh Conservative MP falls for parody Nadine Dorries tweet amid cabinet resignations

A Welsh Conservative MP appeared to fall for a parody Nadine Dorries tweet responding to cabinet resignations, before swiftly deleting it.

The fake Nadine Dorries account, controlled by @Cassiesmyth, pretended to be the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Secretary by using her full name and a copy of her Twitter profile picture.

The spoof account retweeted Conservative MP Nicola Richards’s resignation with the caption: “it feels like nobody wants to get up and work these days”.

Richards had tweeted her resignation from her role as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Department for Transport, saying she cannot serve “under the current circumstances”.

Welsh MP Jamie Wallis seemed to believe that the account was genuine, however, responding to defend his colleague in a since-deleted tweet.

Wallis, the MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl wrote: “Nicola is a dedicated, hard-working MP as well as a trusted colleague and good friend.

“Responding to her resignation in such a manner is beneath someone in your position. Bitterly disappointing Nadine!”

‘Incredibly hard’

He was not the only MP to fall for the parody account, with Conservatives Angela Richardson and Labour’s Wes Streeting also taking the bait.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health and social care secretary, wrote: “The Conservative MP for West Bromwich East is lazy according to a Conservative cabinet minister.

“Remarkable. Labour leaflets don’t write themselves – Nadine writes them.”

To which the real Nadine Dorries responded: “Wake up, Wes. It’s a reported parody account.”

Streeting went on to recognise his mistake but added: “Really sorry, Nadine. In my defence, it’s hard to tell parody from reality…”

Angela Richardson, the MP for Guildford and Cranleigh wrote: “PPS work incredibly hard without any additional pay and often zero recognition for huge commitment outside Westminster.

“Not a necessary nor a constructive observation.”

Ipswich Conservative MP Tom Hunt also appeared fall for the joke tweet and called it a “totally uncalled for attack” on Richards.

The parody account has since changed its name back to Cassie and removed the profile picture.

