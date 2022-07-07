Welsh Conservative MP Fay Jones resigns from UK Government role despite Boris Johnson’s pledge to go

Welsh Conservative MP Fay Jones had resigned from her UK Government job, despite Boris Johnson’s pledge to leave Downing Street in the autumn.

The Brecon and Radnorshire MP had yesterday committed to resigning should Boris Johnson stay in his post.

The Prime Minister today said that he would be resigning but would only leave office in the autumn when a new Conservative party leader was announced.

“It is with great sadness that I resign from my position as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Leader of the House,” Fay Jones said.

“I welcome the PM’s resignation although I deeply regret the way so many decent colleagues were forced from their roles. I stand by what I said in my letter to the Leader of the House yesterday.

“My focus remains on representing my constituents in Brecon and Radnorshire.”

Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, and MPs Virginia Crosbie, Craig Williams and James Davies have also resigned from UK Government posts.

Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland will be the new Welsh Secretary.

Monmouth MP David TC Davies, who is the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, remains in post despite calling for the Prime Minister to go.

“It has been a privilege to work for Simon who did a great job as Sec of State for Wales,” he said. “We should not be in the position of losing decent and hard working Ministers. I made clear last night that I will not take the role.”

