Welsh Conservative MP praised for bravery after becoming the first ever to announce that they are trans

A Welsh Conservative MP has been praised for their bravery after becoming the first ever to announce that they are trans.

Jamie Wallis said in a statement on the Welsh Conservative website that they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and said that they had felt that way since they were a young child.

They said that they had been Blackmailed and outed to their family members in 2020, and had now decided to “tell everyone”. They did not clarify if they were female or non-binary, or shared any name change.

“I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be,” they said. “I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

They added: “Tonight, I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

Jamie Wallis became the MP for Bridgend in 2019, becoming the first Conservative to win the seat since the 1980s.

They were praised by colleagues from across the political spectrum for their bravery.

Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “His politics is anathema to me, but huge respect to Jamie for his bravery and showing leadership. Be kind, everyone.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant said: “Dear Jamie I wish you all the very best. Colleagues across the House will respect your openness honesty and the journey you are on. Cwtch.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: “A very brave statement, Jamie. The Welsh Conservative family are always here for you.”

Conservative Senedd Member Tom Giffard added: “Huge respect to Jamie Wallis for speaking their truth. It’s an unbelievably brave thing to do.”

The CEO of Pink News, Benjamin Cohen said: “This is truly groundbreaking, the UK’s first MP to share that they are trans.”

Another fellow Conservative MP, Andrew Bowie, responded: “Incredibly brave of you to post this mate. Proud of you. All power to you.”

Plaid Cymru MS Liz Saville-Roberts said: “This is an extraordinarily brave message to send out, Jamie. Whatever our politics, public life is unremitting and often merciless. Great respect for your personal courage.”

‘Terrified’

Jamie Wallis went on to say in their statement how they were sexually assaulted in September 2021 after they arranged to meet somebody online for a hook-up.

“A few months back, in September, I ‘hooked up’ with someone who I met online and when I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me,” Wallis wrote.

“I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from.

“Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not OK.”

Wallis added that they were in a car crash on 28 November and that they “fled the scene” because they were “terrified”.

“I have PTSD an I honestly have no idea what I was doing except I was overcome by an overwhelming sense of fear. I am sorry that it appears I ‘ran away’ but this isn’t how it happened in the moment,” they said.

