Welsh Conservative Senedd Member questions why Senedd has North Korea flag

A Welsh Conservative Senedd Member has questioned why the Senedd is in possession of a flag of North Korea.

A Freedom of Information request by the Welsh Conservatives revealed that the Senedd Commission had spent £12,189.98 on an eclectic array of flags since its inception.

An inventory of flags showed that the Senedd was in possession of national flags as varied at North Korea, Ethiopia and Lesotho as well as the flags of the Basque Country, Quebec and Patagonia.

They had also bought an Owain Glyndwr flag, pride flags, a St David’s Day flag and a Remember Srebrenica flag to remember the Bosnian genocide.

Clwyd West MS Darren Millar however questioned the choice of flags in the Senedd Commission’s possession.

“Flags are important and emotive symbols,” he said. “The fact that the Senedd held no national flags of South Korea or Spain, even though it held a North Korean flag and two Basque flags, could cause significant offence and send unhelpful political signals.

“Many people in Wales will have no qualms about the Senedd flying the Ddraig Goch, Union flag and the flag of St David. But they will rightly question why taxpayers’ money has purchased the national flags of questionable regimes such as North Korea, communist Vietnam and Putin-backing Belarus.”

A spokesperson from the Senedd told the Daily Post newspaper that they had picked up flags over the two decades of devolution from a number of different sources.

“Since the creation of our parliament 23 years ago, the Senedd has acquired a range of flags from around the world for different occasions, such as international visits,” they said.

“For example, the Ukrainian flag has flown in solidarity with the people of Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022,” they said.

“On behalf of the people of Wales, we are proud to work with nations all over the world as an open and outward-looking parliament.”

