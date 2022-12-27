Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister goes viral with ‘weird’ royal family tweet

27 Dec 2022 2 minute read
Tom Giffard’s viral royal family Tweet

A Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister has gone viral with a tweet about the King’s speech that was branded ‘cult like’ and ‘weird’.

Tom Giffard, the Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, posted a Christmas day image to Twitter of himself and others wearing masks of royal family members.

Along with the photo, the MS for the South Wales West region posted a Tweet that said: “Merry Christmas everyone – we take watching the King’s speech very seriously in the Giffard household.”

In response, Twitter users branded the photo ‘exceptionally weird’ and ‘pathetic’ with one user commenting: “We take bootlicking very seriously in the Giffard household.”

Embarrassing

Another tweeted: “This behaviour is embarrassing for yourself, your constituents and Wales as a whole. Please for everyone’s sake, stop!”

The royal family masks included King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate, the late Queen and late Prince Philip along with Harry.

One Twitter user quipped: “I’m guessing the photographer is the one in the Prince Andrew mask?” whilst another commented: “Where’s Andrew’s mask?”

Tom Giffard MS didn’t reply to any of the comments on the post, which has been viewed over 38,000 times.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
George Atkinson
George Atkinson
1 second ago

Bootlicking dork.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.