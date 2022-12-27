Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister goes viral with ‘weird’ royal family tweet

A Welsh Conservatives Shadow Minister has gone viral with a tweet about the King’s speech that was branded ‘cult like’ and ‘weird’.

Tom Giffard, the Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport, posted a Christmas day image to Twitter of himself and others wearing masks of royal family members.

Along with the photo, the MS for the South Wales West region posted a Tweet that said: “Merry Christmas everyone – we take watching the King’s speech very seriously in the Giffard household.”

In response, Twitter users branded the photo ‘exceptionally weird’ and ‘pathetic’ with one user commenting: “We take bootlicking very seriously in the Giffard household.”

Merry Christmas everyone – we take watching the Kings Speech very seriously in the Giffard Household! 😂🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/pLlXFTqdc0 — Tom Giffard MS (@TomGiffard) December 25, 2022

Embarrassing

Another tweeted: “This behaviour is embarrassing for yourself, your constituents and Wales as a whole. Please for everyone’s sake, stop!”

The royal family masks included King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate, the late Queen and late Prince Philip along with Harry.

One Twitter user quipped: “I’m guessing the photographer is the one in the Prince Andrew mask?” whilst another commented: “Where’s Andrew’s mask?”

Tom Giffard MS didn’t reply to any of the comments on the post, which has been viewed over 38,000 times.

