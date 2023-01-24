Welsh Conservatives attack plans for four-day working week trial
The Welsh Conservatives have attacked plans for a four-day working week to be trialled in Wales.
Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Social Partnership, Joel James MS, claimed a curtailed working week would be “of no benefit to the hard-working Welsh families in the real world”
Mr James made the comments following the publication of the Senedd Petitions Committee’s report From Five to Four?: Support trials of a four-day week in Wales, published earlier today.
“Once again, Labour and their nationalist coalition partners have completely missed the mark and are focussing on all the wrong issues, the South Wales Central MS said.
“The proposed four-day working week has the very real danger of creating a two-tier society where private sector workers are left to pick up the slack left behind by the public sector. While this policy may appeal to the Cardiff Bay bubble, it would be of no benefit to the hard-working Welsh families in the real world.
“The people of Wales need Labour ministers to focus on reducing the record-breaking waiting times in the Welsh NHS, the only part of the UK to have growing child poverty and a housing crisis of Labour’s making – not reducing the working hours of civil servants.”
Wellbeing
Launching the report, Jack Sargeant MS, Chair of the Senedd Petitions Committee, told Nation.Cymru that people in Wales currently have some of the longest working hours in Europe.
He said Wales should lead the way in exploring a four-day working week and believes it could boost productivity, wellbeing and the economy.
“It is a bold proposal but no bolder than those campaigners who fought for a five-day week, paid holiday and sick pay which we now take for granted,” said Mr Sargeant.
“When we’re calling for a four-day week we’re (talking about) reducing the working hours within an organisation, but not a reduction in the rate of pay. There are a number of trials out there which suggests that productivity increases.
“As for staff morale – we can see the troubles of employees across the UK at the moment where morale is particularly low.”
After gathering evidence, the Senedd’s Petitions Committee recommends that the Welsh Government conducts pilots – within the devolved public sector.
Countries such as Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Belgium, New Zealand and Japan are already making serious moves towards trialling or introducing new working patterns.
Counter to Tory claims there has been a lot of evidence to back up a four day working week. It has been seen to actually increase productivity while also improving personal wellbeing in the studies conducted. Here is an Irish study – http://fourdayweek.ie/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/4DayWeek.pdf – it is clearly in favour and lists all the benefits. The Tories only think (or should I say fear), of how it will affect the bottom line. Money first is their only concern.
You beat me to it. There have been several studies pointing to this being positive from different perspectives. The tories are just horrible, selfish and backwards people.
Correct. There is to be no thinking outside their profit before people box.
Mmm, 4-day week? Where did I get the idea from that they only worked a few hours a week?
Once again the Welsh conservatives show that they have no ideas or fresh thinking. Their stance is one of constant negativity. Business and industrial representatives have generally supported the idea and piloting such a scheme. I have seen it work, for a business and for the employees. Vote Tory and return to the Victorian era.
We have to remember that the tory party opposed the creation of the NHS, and look how it has benefitted the whole population over a period of time. If a Tory opposes something, we need to analyse why, and as posted above, the benefits to workers can be life changing, just as proposed Tory changes to human rights and industrial relations laws will have a damaging effect on workers. We should be moving forward as a society, not back towards Dickensian workhouses.
Of course they would
Great idea- lets reduce the hours that Nurses, Drs and all the NHS im sure this will help with the crisis in the NHS. Just because the Tories say its nonsense doesnt mean it is the right thing to do.
The Tories would like people to go back to work like my Grandmother was working for some big wig up in London working 7days a week and a half day off every other Sunday god knows how many hours she worked in a day and treated like Dirt