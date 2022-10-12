Welsh Conservatives back calls for bank holiday to mark coronation of King Charles

The Welsh Conservatives are backing calls for a bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III next year.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Charles is set to be crowned King on Saturday May 6, with the Queen Consort crowned at the same time.

Coronations have not traditionally been held on a weekend, with the late Queen’s taking place on a Tuesday.

It has not yet been officially confirmed whether there will be any arrangements for a bank holiday.

Disruption

Responding to announcement, Conservative Shadow Culture Minister, Tom Giffard MS said: “We recognise the King’s decision to hold his coronation on a Saturday, perhaps reflecting a humble desire to cause minimal disruption to our everyday lives.

“However, there is a clear appetite from the British people to mark this event officially and to celebrate His Majesty’s new reign with a bank holiday.

“This will be a truly historic event with immense cultural significance. For many, this will be the first coronation they will have witnessed, and we are fully behind calls to move the bank holiday in his honour.”

The coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale and shorter amid the cost-of-living crisis, with suggestions that it could last just one hour rather than over three.

Guest numbers will be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and a number of rituals, such as the presentation of gold ingots, axed.

Traditions

The Palace said the ceremony next year will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

