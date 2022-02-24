Welsh Conservatives call for the Senedd to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Welsh Conservatives have called for the Senedd to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to demonstrate Wales’ solidarity and unity with Ukraine.
Welsh Conservative and Shadow Minister Samuel Kurtz MS said that the “unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation cannot be tolerated,” and it was essential that Wales show support for Ukraine.
“Putin’s Russia is behaving like a bully, and all bullies must be stood up to,” he said. “The UK and our allies must respond decisively and use every means possible to support Ukraine.
“Ukrainian sovereignty has been violated and innocent civilians will be killed by Russia’s desire for conflict. While Wales cannot do anything directly, it is vital that we demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine and our commitment to democracy across the world.
“This is a bleak day in Europe’s history. We must all work to preserve the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of Ukraine.”
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies had earlier said that Putin and his “cronies” had proven to be “despicable leaders of an aggressive and expansionist Russia”.
“The world must be resolute in standing behind the Ukrainian Government and preserve its place as a free and democratic country,” he said. “The democratic alliance must now provide all the support required to achieve that goal and assist the refugees that all wars inevitably create.
“Putin must be left in no doubt at all that the democracies of the world will not stand by and let his aggressive actions go unchecked. If we do, it might be Ukraine today, but someone else tomorrow.”
Russia began a large-scale military attack on its European neighbour Ukraine, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning.
The UK, EU and allies have announced that they will hit Russia with new sanctions but will not send troops.
Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia.
Agreed. Then, every Wales based politician must make clear what links, if any, they have with Russia, be it donations, family, stints working there, etc., etc. This attack on democracy was a long time coming, we ought to be aware of just exactly who represents us.
We should fly the Ukraine flag along our Welsh flag and the European Union’s flag,
as an act of solidarity towards the people of the Ukraine.
Ukraine has a bully to the east of their country which has volating its sovereignty.
Wales also has a similar situation that is also denying Welsh sovereignty over its lands.
Why should Ukraine be forced to be under Putin’s regime ?
Why should Wales & Scotland be forced to be under the UK regime ?
All nations should have the right to be independent nations with the United Nations.
The Welsh Government A’s got its own flag the welsh one
I am not a tory but I think this is a good gesture.
It would be if only our beloved Bozo hadn’t refused to deliver on the Minsk Agreements and got us into this mess. Look them up, very interesting and not a mention of the UK selling weapons to all four sides in the disputes.
It is pure Tory hypocrisy.
Decisive and useful action proposed by ReTweet and the Tories to light up y Senedd in Blue and Yellow. The virtue signalling equivalent to “thoughts and prayers”.
No doubt after doing that they’ll claim precedent and want us to light it up in the Union Sphincter. Probably call it the Prince Andrew Illuminations or something obsequious like that
As an aside I’ve started calling the second Severn Crossing, Glyndwr Bridge. That’s who the Tories were referring to when they misnamed it, surely
Stopping accepting Russian money for the Tories might be more productive.
The conservative party should return the funding they have received from Russia. They can then talk about gestures.
Nothing like a good old fashioned piece of tory irony to get the comment section going.