Welsh Conservatives call for the Senedd to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag

Welsh Conservatives have called for the Senedd to be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to demonstrate Wales’ solidarity and unity with Ukraine.

Welsh Conservative and Shadow Minister Samuel Kurtz MS said that the “unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation cannot be tolerated,” and it was essential that Wales show support for Ukraine.

“Putin’s Russia is behaving like a bully, and all bullies must be stood up to,” he said. “The UK and our allies must respond decisively and use every means possible to support Ukraine.

“Ukrainian sovereignty has been violated and innocent civilians will be killed by Russia’s desire for conflict. While Wales cannot do anything directly, it is vital that we demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine and our commitment to democracy across the world.

“This is a bleak day in Europe’s history. We must all work to preserve the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of Ukraine.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies had earlier said that Putin and his “cronies” had proven to be “despicable leaders of an aggressive and expansionist Russia”.

“The world must be resolute in standing behind the Ukrainian Government and preserve its place as a free and democratic country,” he said. “The democratic alliance must now provide all the support required to achieve that goal and assist the refugees that all wars inevitably create.

“Putin must be left in no doubt at all that the democracies of the world will not stand by and let his aggressive actions go unchecked. If we do, it might be Ukraine today, but someone else tomorrow.”

Russia began a large-scale military attack on its European neighbour Ukraine, on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning.

The UK, EU and allies have announced that they will hit Russia with new sanctions but will not send troops.

Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow’s response will be “instant” if anyone tries to take on Russia.

