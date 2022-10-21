Welsh Conservatives face total wipeout according to new poll

Not a single Welsh Conservative MP would survive the General Election, according to a poll conducted on the day Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister.

The Conservatives would be left on just five seats across the nations of the UK – just one more than held by Plaid Cymru. The Liberal Democrats would be the official opposition at Westminster.

Previous polls have shown Conservatives hanging on to some seats such as Montgomeryshire in mid-Wales.

However, a poll from People Polling showing Labour on 53% to the Conservatives’ 14% across the UK suggests that they would lose every one of their 14 seats in Wales.

The Liberal Democrats would pick up one seat in Wales in Brecon and Radnorshire, while Labour would dominate the other 35 seats across Wales.

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland would also lose his seat in South Swindon.

The projection is still based on the present 40 constituencies in Wales which are due to be cut back to 32 at the next General Election. However, if a General Election happens within the next few weeks that plan could be abandoned.

What *that* 39pt lead @PeoplePolling poll could look like in a General Election: LAB: 523 (+321)

LDM: 57 (+46)

SNP: 41 (-7)

CON: 5 (-360)

PLC: 4 (=)

GRN: 1 (=) Labour Majority of 396.

Changes w/ GE2019. pic.twitter.com/1S72lduaVf — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 21, 2022

People Polling said the poll was conducted online on Thursday, the day that Liz Truss quit as prime minister and the Tory party launched into its latest leadership contest. Data was collected from 1,237 respondents.

In response to the question: “What word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about the Conservative government?” some of the most common responses from those polled included “shambles”, “useless”, “incompetent” and “chaos”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

