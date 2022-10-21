Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh Conservatives face total wipeout according to new poll

21 Oct 2022 2 minute read
David TC Davies and Alun Cairns picture by Richard Townshend (CC BY 3.0). Simon Hart photo by Chris McAndrew (CC BY 3.0).

Not a single Welsh Conservative MP would survive the General Election, according to a poll conducted on the day Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister.

The Conservatives would be left on just five seats across the nations of the UK – just one more than held by Plaid Cymru. The Liberal Democrats would be the official opposition at Westminster.

Previous polls have shown Conservatives hanging on to some seats such as Montgomeryshire in mid-Wales.

However, a poll from People Polling showing Labour on 53% to the Conservatives’ 14% across the UK suggests that they would lose every one of their 14 seats in Wales.

The Liberal Democrats would pick up one seat in Wales in Brecon and Radnorshire, while Labour would dominate the other 35 seats across Wales.

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland would also lose his seat in South Swindon.

The projection is still based on the present 40 constituencies in Wales which are due to be cut back to 32 at the next General Election. However, if a General Election happens within the next few weeks that plan could be abandoned.

People Polling said the poll was conducted online on Thursday, the day that Liz Truss quit as prime minister and the Tory party launched into its latest leadership contest. Data was collected from 1,237 respondents.

In response to the question: “What word or phrase first comes to mind when you think about the Conservative government?” some of the most common responses from those polled included “shambles”, “useless”, “incompetent” and “chaos”.

David Zenati-Parsons
2 hours ago

Good, all Welsh Tory MP’s voted not to ban fracking in England, they are also febrile in their support of anything that the English Tories suggest no matter the cost to us the plebite. Get rid of them all.

Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
2 hours ago
Reply to  David Zenati-Parsons

Agreed. The Tories need to go extinct. The far right experiment has failed utterly. I’d like to think pro-independence PC could pick up one or two constituencies from pro-Brexit Labour though. The end of the Tories is to be celebrated, but ideally a Labour stranglehold does not benefit US. Enough votes for LD, SNP, PC, Greens and any other non-far right parties might force them into coalition to ensure a working majority, having the side effect of diluting Labour’s pro-Brexit stance and even “permitting” the indy referendums nation members of this “voluntary union of equals” are entitled to. Or if… Read more »

Last edited 1 hour ago by Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
Glwyo
1 hour ago

Interesting, and sad, that SNP and PC can expect no gains.

Y Cymro
1 hour ago

Those tretcherous “Welsh” Tory MPs deserve their just desserts. I genuinely despise them all. They have done absolutely nothing for Wales but sell us out. And I will rejoice the day when they are slip back into the sewers whence they came.

Fi yn unig
58 minutes ago

Wise words indeed and there are none that I can can add as some words beginning with F, C, W, and T would render my post inadmissible.

Steve Duggan
27 minutes ago

I reckon there will be a GE next year and the Tories will be destroyed but they’ll get more than five seats but none in Wales. But regardless of which party takes power – the future for Wales has to be independence.

