‘Welsh Conservatives must condemn’ say Lib Dems over images of Johnson drinking at leaving do

It’s time for the Welsh Conservatives to turn on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has said.

Images showing Boris Johnson raising a glass at a leaving party in Downing Street during lockdown, published by ITV, have sparked fresh allegations that he lied to Parliament.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said that those in the Conservative Party who were continuing to defend the Prime Minister had now run out of road.

“These photographs obliterate the Prime Minister’s claims that he did not know of any rule-breaking during lockdown and that the rules were followed at all times. While the public made huge sacrifices, he partied in Number 10,” Jane Dodds said.

“The public are not stupid. They understood perfectly well that the Prime Minister was lying to them. The only people who fell for it were Conservative parliamentarians.

“This is a key moment for Andrew RT Davies and Welsh Conservative MPs. They should condemn the lawbreaking and lies of a Prime Minister who is only out for himself. Conservative MPs should be submitting their letters of no confidence if they don’t want to do a serious disservice to their constituents.

“It’s high past the time that Welsh Conservatives stop putting the interests of their Party ahead of the country. Every day Boris Johnson remains in office will do more damage to public trust and to our democracy.”

‘Unjustifiable’

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said that the Prime Minister should now resign.

“Boris Johnson told parliament there was no party in November 2020,” she said.

“Seven bottles of alcohol and a packet of biscuits tell a different story. He must come to parliament to correct the record and offer his resignation.”

The pictures were taken at a leaving party for then-director of communications Lee Cain on November 13 2020, eight days after Mr Johnson imposed England’s second national coronavirus lockdown.

For four weeks, people were banned from social mixing, other than to meet one person outside.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded the Prime Minister explain why he believes his behaviour was “acceptable” when most will think the pictures “seem unjustifiable and wrong”.

Mr Ross, who previously retracted his call for the Prime Minister to resign, said: “These images will rightly make people across the country very angry.

“The Prime Minister must outline why he believes this behaviour was acceptable. To most, these pictures seem unjustifiable and wrong.”

Labour said the images show there is “no doubt now” that Mr Johnson “lied” to Parliament when he repeatedly insisted all rules had been followed in Downing Street.

Downing Street declined to defend the scene portrayed, saying the Prime Minister will comment after the Sue Gray report into partygate is published in the coming days.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.

“The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the Prime Minister will address Parliament in full.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

