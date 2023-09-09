Welsh Conservatives planning to force a final vote on 20mph speed limit

The Welsh Conservatives have said they are planning to force another vote on the 20mph Wales speed limit.

Wales will be the first part of the UK to introduce a 20mph speed limit across the country as most residential roads with a 30mph speed limit change to 20mph.

Newyddion S4C report that a motion in the Senedd on Wednesday will call on the Welsh Government to repeal the law that will take effect on Sunday 17 September.

Conservative spokesman for transport Natasha Asghar said public opposition was “more pronounced” as the date approached.

The scheme will cost £33m and slow down the emergency services and put jobs at risk, she said.

“Next week the Welsh Conservatives will vote against the introduction of the 20mph limit,” said Asghar.

“It’s time for Labor and Plaid Cymru to listen to their constituents and do the same.”

First Minister Minister Mark Drakeford this week defended the change with reference to the example of Spain.

Wales will follow a similar approach to that taken in Spain where the speed limit on most roads was changed to 20mph in 2019.

Since then, Spain has reported 20% fewer deaths on urban roads, and deaths have fallen by 34% for cyclists and 24% for pedestrians.

“Reducing speeds not only saves lives, it helps build safer communities for everyone, including drivers – creating better places to live our lives,” said the First Minister.

“It will help make our streets quieter, reduce noise pollution, and slower speeds will also give more people confidence to cycle and walk around their local areas and encourage children to play outdoors.

“Evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

