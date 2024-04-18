Welsh Conservatives reshuffle shadow cabinet

Emily Price

The Leader of the Welsh Conservative Senedd group Andrew RT Davies has reshuffled his shadow cabinet.

The changes come following Vaughan Gething’s election as Wales’ First Minister last month.

Mr Gething announced the appointment of his own Cabinet Secretaries prior to the Senedd’s Easter recess.

Announcing the rejig on Thursday morning (April 18), Andrew RT Davies described it as a promotion of young talent, “who have proven themselves to be the next generation of trailblazers”.

The changes included promotions to key roles for some Tory MSs.

Natasha Asghar has succesfully kept her place as Shadow Transport Minister.

The first female ethnic minority member has been at the forefront of calls for Wales’ controversial 20mph speed limit to be axed.

Former Shadow Minister for Culture and Tourism, Tom Giffard received a promotion to a key role and will now oversee Education and Welsh language.

Former Education Minister Laura Anne Jone has been moved into Mr Giffard’s old spot overseeing the Tories culture portfolio.

Sam Kurtz, who has been heading calls for the Sustainable Farming Scheme to be reviewed, has now been appointed a key role as Shadow Minister for Economy and Energy.

His spot overseeing Rural Affairs has been awarded to former Mental Health Shadow Minister, James Evans.

The Brecon and Radnorshire MS and farmer has been beside Mr Kurtz in recent months in calls for the SFS to be rethought.

However the brief has been split, so does not include climate change – this portfolio has been handed to Janet Finch Saunders.

Former Shadow Minister for Social Services, Gareth Davies has been handed the brief for Mental Health and Early Years.

Paul Davies has been appointed Shadow Minister for West Wales whilst former Shadow Minister for Health, Russell George has been appointed Shadow Minister for Mid Wales and Deputy Whip.

Joel James has kept his former role as Shadow Minister for Social Partnership.

Mark Isherwood has been appointed Shadow Counsel General and Shadow Minister for Housing and Planning.

He was previously the Shadow Social Justice Minister.

Former Dep Whip & Shadow Minister for Equalities, Dr Altaf Hussain has been handed the brief for Social Care.

Peter Fox has been appointed Shadow Minister for Finance and Local Government whilst Sam Rowlands has been handed a key role as Shadow Minister for Health.

Darren Millar has been appointed Shadow Minister for Constitution and North Wales.

Sources told Nation.Cymru Andrew RT Davies had opted to reward those who he sees as potential challengers to his leadership in order to see off any rebellion.

In a statement he said: “I’m delighted to announce the new Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet which will lead us into the 2026 Senedd Election.

“I’m pleased to promote young talent elected in 2021, who have proven themselves to be the next generation of Welsh Conservative trailblazers.

“This refreshed team has a laser-like focus on delivering on the people’s priorities, unlike the Labour Welsh Government which is preoccupied with pet projects and distractions of their own making.

“The Shadow Cabinet that I have the privilege to lead stands ready to end 25 years of Labour mismanagement and to get Wales moving.”

