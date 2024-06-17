Welsh Conservatives table Chepstow bypass debate

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives will bring forward a Senedd motion this week calling for the Welsh Government to deliver a Chepstow bypass.

Campaigners have been fighting for a bypass for several years to alleviate traffic on the A48 and improve air quality.

Earlier this year, Gloucestershire County Council announced it would put half of its £1m major infrastructure budget towards exploring such a scheme.

Monmouthshire County Council have also agreed to support the joint study to identify possible solutions for Chepstow.

They asked the UK Government for consent to include the proposed study within the scope of their allocated Levelling Up Funding announced in the Chancellor’s autumn statement.

The Welsh Tories say the Welsh Government continue to “stay quiet” on the plans despite the benefits the long awaited bypass will bring.

In the Senedd on Wednesday (June 19), the Conservatives will bring forward a debate calling on the Welsh Government to work with the UK Government, Monmouthshire County Council and Gloucestershire County Council to deliver a Chepstow bypass.

The Welsh Government says the UK Government has not made any formal announcement confirming funding to develop a bypass.

The motion reads:

To propose that the Senedd:

1. Recognises the benefits of bypasses in supporting local economies and easing congestion.

2. Welcomes the UK Government’s commitment to provide funding to Monmouthshire County Council to develop plans for a Chepstow bypass.

3. Calls on the Welsh Government to work with the UK Government, Monmouthshire County Council and Gloucestershire County Council to deliver a Chepstow bypass.

Congestion

Shadow Minister for Transport, Natasha Asghar MS, said: “Bypasses play a crucial role in supporting local economies and easing congestion. It is deeply regretful that we still don’t have a bypass in Chepstow.

“In the Senedd this week, I look forward to bringing forward our Welsh Conservative debate calling on the Welsh Government to take action in delivering a Chepstow bypass.”

Also commenting, Monmouth MS Peter Fox, said: “Chepstow desperately needs a bypass, and I welcome the UK Government’s commitment to provide funding to Monmouthshire County Council to develop plans for a Chepstow bypass.

“I hope Labour MSs vote for our motion, which will be a big step in delivering a bypass for Chepstow.”

A Welsh Government spokespersons said: “We are working with Monmouthshire Council and other partners, including Gloucestershire County Council, to tackle traffic congestion in and around Chepstow.

“We are not aware of any formal UK Government announcement confirming funding to develop a bypass.”

