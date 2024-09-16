Welsh Conservatives to force Senedd vote on winter fuel payment cuts
Emily Price
The Welsh Conservatives are set to bring forward a Senedd motion which will force Labour MSs to vote on whether they think the UK Government should reverse its decision to cull winter fuel payments.
Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have insisted the plan is necessary to help address a £22 billion black hole in the public finances left by the Tories.
From this winter, only people on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible to receive the discount.
Around 400,000 households, and 540,000 pensioners are expected to be affected in Wales.
Poverty
On Wednesday (September 18) the Welsh Conservatives will lead a debate proposing that the Senedd call on the UK Government to axe the plan.
Last month, Welsh Labour minister Jane Hutt said that scrapping the scheme would risk pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.
Her comments came in response to a written question from leader of the Senedd Conservatives Andrew RT Davies who asked what consideration had been given to the impact of the decision.
Ms Hutt said: “The decision that the winter fuel payment will no longer be universal risks pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.
“This is why I am keen to work closely with the new UK government on our shared ambition of tackling poverty to develop a permanent, effective form of protection for households in need.”
Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Davies said: “This debate is a chance for Labour MSs to show that they have the courage to put their constituents’ interests before their party interests.
“The Welsh Conservatives will not stop fighting to keep pensioners warm this winter.”
Vulnerable
Pensioners will receive a letter in October or November informing them if they will receive the benefit, with the payment made in November or December.
They will find out this week if they have met the eligibility criteria.
Age Cymru Chief Executive Victoria Lloyd, said: “Age Cymru firmly believe that cutting the winter fuel payment this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong decision.
“People have been sharing with us how they’ll struggle this winter without the winter fuel payment, we have heard from people who have long term health conditions who need to have a warm home and will need to cut back on food to ensure that their homes are warm.”
The motion which will be debated on Wednesday reads:
To propose that the Senedd:
1. Expresses deep concern that around 400,000 households in Wales will lose up to £300 per person after the UK Government’s decision to end the universal Winter Fuel Payment.
2. Notes the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip’s response to WQ93698 where she stated that the UK Government’s decision to end the Winter Fuel Payment will risk pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.
3. Calls on the UK Government to reverse their decision to end the universal Winter Fuel Payment.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Maximising incomes, building financial resilience, and putting money back into people pockets are top priorities. We are investing £30 million this year into our Warm Homes Nest scheme to tackle fuel poverty for homeowners and households renting from private landlords. Free expert energy advice is available to all householders in Wales via the Nest helpline.
“We encourage people to contact the Advicelink Cymru ‘Claim What’s Yours’ helpline on 0808 250 5700 to find out about the financial support they may be entitled to, including pension credit.”
The winter fuel payment comes from U K government not Welsh Government so what the hell is that going to achieve wee and wind from Davies
Excellent idea. Let’s know where the Welsh Labour lot really stand in this, and how many cowards abstain.
Typical far-right. Unable to debate without calling people names.
Excellent, now Welsh Labour will have no where to hide!
What’s the betting most of them will be “off sick” to avoid having to vote one way or another?
Every single Labour member can stand up and claim to be a plant pot full of dahlias and abstain and it will make no difference apart from giving ART”I am not racist but”D more material for memes.
Did he table debates in the Senedd to see what the Senedd main party thought of his parties austerity that killed 300K? How about the Lettuce ruining the nation? Did he table a debate for the way that Johnson sullied the office of PM? None of those the Welsh gov could influence either.
Striking that right-wing parties who attack other parties for naval gazing and not doing their day job by calling for the devolution of further powers to the Senedd (Conservative Party and UKIP – when in the Senedd) are or were constantly wasting the time of the Senedd by talking about non-devolved issues.