Welsh Conservatives to force Senedd vote on winter fuel payment cuts

Emily Price

The Welsh Conservatives are set to bring forward a Senedd motion which will force Labour MSs to vote on whether they think the UK Government should reverse its decision to cull winter fuel payments.

Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have insisted the plan is necessary to help address a £22 billion black hole in the public finances left by the Tories.

From this winter, only people on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible to receive the discount.

Around 400,000 households, and 540,000 pensioners are expected to be affected in Wales.

Poverty

On Wednesday (September 18) the Welsh Conservatives will lead a debate proposing that the Senedd call on the UK Government to axe the plan.

Last month, Welsh Labour minister Jane Hutt said that scrapping the scheme would risk pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.

Her comments came in response to a written question from leader of the Senedd Conservatives Andrew RT Davies who asked what consideration had been given to the impact of the decision.

Ms Hutt said: “The decision that the winter fuel payment will no longer be universal risks pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.

“This is why I am keen to work closely with the new UK government on our shared ambition of tackling poverty to develop a permanent, effective form of protection for households in need.”

Speaking ahead of the debate, Mr Davies said: “This debate is a chance for Labour MSs to show that they have the courage to put their constituents’ interests before their party interests.

“The Welsh Conservatives will not stop fighting to keep pensioners warm this winter.”

Vulnerable

Pensioners will receive a letter in October or November informing them if they will receive the benefit, with the payment made in November or December.

They will find out this week if they have met the eligibility criteria.

Age Cymru Chief Executive Victoria Lloyd, said: “Age Cymru firmly believe that cutting the winter fuel payment this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong decision.

“People have been sharing with us how they’ll struggle this winter without the winter fuel payment, we have heard from people who have long term health conditions who need to have a warm home and will need to cut back on food to ensure that their homes are warm.”

The motion which will be debated on Wednesday reads:

To propose that the Senedd:

1. Expresses deep concern that around 400,000 households in Wales will lose up to £300 per person after the UK Government’s decision to end the universal Winter Fuel Payment.

2. Notes the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip’s response to WQ93698 where she stated that the UK Government’s decision to end the Winter Fuel Payment will risk pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.

3. Calls on the UK Government to reverse their decision to end the universal Winter Fuel Payment.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Maximising incomes, building financial resilience, and putting money back into people pockets are top priorities. We are investing £30 million this year into our Warm Homes Nest scheme to tackle fuel poverty for homeowners and households renting from private landlords. Free expert energy advice is available to all householders in Wales via the Nest helpline.

“We encourage people to contact the Advicelink Cymru ‘Claim What’s Yours’ helpline on 0808 250 5700 to find out about the financial support they may be entitled to, including pension credit.”

