Welsh Conservatives to force vote to scrap tourism tax and reduce 182-day occupancy rule

The Welsh Conservatives will force a vote in the Senedd this week in a bid to scrap plans for a tourism tax and reduce the 182-day occupancy rule.

Tourism chiefs say they have been faced with a flood of policy changes over the last two years and small businesses have become overwhelmed by the number of new regulations and costs.

In April last year, the Welsh Government changed the criteria for a holiday let property to qualify for business rates.

Under the ‘182 days’ occupancy rule, a property needs to be made available for 252 days and occupied by guests on a commercial basis for 182 days in order to be eligible for business rates.

Levy

The Welsh Government is also working on proposals to give local authorities powers to introduce a visitor tax on tourists.

It would see a “small additional charge” to be levied on visitors staying overnight in visitor accommodation.

Councils would then be free to decide how they spend the proceeds.

Any final decisions on how the levy will be applied will be taken following extensive scrutiny and a vote in the Senedd.

Responsibility

The Welsh Government says it hopes the tax will, “foster a sense of shared responsibility between residents and visitors, to protect, and invest in, local areas.”

The Welsh Tories say the tourism sector needs more support following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (May 22) they will put forward a motion calling for plans for a tourism tax to be scrapped entirely.

They will also call for a reduction of the 182-day occupancy threshold to 105 days.

A report by the Wales Tourism Business Barometer 2024 found that Welsh Government policies are one of the biggest concerns of tourism operators in Wales,

Chairman of the Wales Tourism Alliance, Suzy Davies, said: “We are pleased to see that Senedd members are being given the chance to debate tourism. The opportunities and challenges the industry faces need thorough scrutiny.

“The slew of policies damaging jobs and income, without any evidence of benefit elsewhere, points to the need to amend them or scrap them altogether. A review is now overdue.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism, Sport and Social Justice, Laura Anne Jones says the tourism tax is “toxic”.

She said: “Tourism is absolutely vital to the Welsh economy and local communities, accounting for over 150,000 Welsh jobs, and accounting for 5% of Wales’ GDP.

“In the Senedd tomorrow, I look forward to bringing forward a Welsh Conservative debate calling on the Labour Government to scrap their toxic tourism tax, and reduce their damaging occupancy threshold to 105 days.”

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

