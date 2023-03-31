Welsh council announces plans for new 20mph speed limit

A Welsh council has announced plans for a new 20mph speed limit to help reduce the number of collisions and serious injuries and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Gwynedd Council plans to reduce the current speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in most sites following the Welsh Government’s announcement that it would introduce a limit of 20mph on restricted roads later this year.

Restricted roads are usually in urban areas and include roads where street lights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.

It’s hoped the restriction will help to keep streets safe and improve health and well-being.

The current 30mph speed limits will be reduced to 20mph in most sites in Gwynedd but with some roads where there is justification, the restrictions will remain at 30mph.

Residents in Gwynedd have been invited to offer comments regarding the new speed limit via the council’s website so that the changes can be implemented in the most “sensible” way.

Accidents

Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Environment said: “The Welsh Government has announced the intention that a 20mph speed restriction will be introduced on residential and busy pedestrian streets, and roads where street lights are placed no more than 200 yards apart.

“Of course, the principle of reducing the number of accidents on the roads and encouraging more walking and cycling is to be welcomed.

“But to ensure that the changes are introduced in the most sensible way locally, we want to hear your views about what is being proposed for the county roads network in Gwynedd.”

A map outlining the proposals for the roads that Cyngor Gwynedd is responsible for, and details about how to submit comments are available at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/20mph.

The Welsh Government is responsible for trunk roads in Gwynedd and therefore the map does not include details about these roads.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

