Welsh council calls for hosts to provide spare room for young people leaving care

A Welsh council has made an urgent call for residents to consider becoming hosts as part of a programme to support young people leaving care who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Powys County Council urgently needs supported lodgings hosts to provide a spare room and to guide and mentor young care leavers in Powys aged between 16 and 25.

Support

Anyone who becomes a supported lodgings host will receive a financial reward, training and support alongside having the satisfaction of making a difference to the lives of young people who may otherwise face homelessness.

Cllr Sandra Davies, Cabinet Member for Future Generations, said: “Supported lodgings provides a vital role in many young peoples’ lives and helps them gain independence.

“If you think you have the skills and space to provide supported lodgings here in Powys, we want to hear from you.

“By becoming a supported lodgings host you will add a significant contribution to a young person’s life, with your on-going support, as well as creating a sense of belonging, in order for them to gain confidence and important life skills for their futures.

“Please contact our team, if you would like to take this rewarding opportunity.”

